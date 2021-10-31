Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl

Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl. Picture: Google

By Will Taylor

Nine people have been arrested after five men were stabbed in a street fight.

Avon and Somerset Police went to Queens Avenue in Clifton, Bristol just before 3am after being told a brawl had broken out.

They found four men who had been stabbed and were treated by paramedics, while a fifth man went to hospital by himself with a similar injury.

All five were arrested after being discharged from hospital, and another four were arrested in connection with the incident.

A cordon has been put up at Beacon House, a University of Bristol library and Pam Pam's nightclub.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "A police cordon remains in place while officers continue to carry out inquiries at the scene.

"The neighbourhood team has been informed and additional high-visibility patrols are due to be conducted in the area."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and use reference number 5221255296.