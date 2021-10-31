Tom Swarbrick 10am - 1pm
Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl
31 October 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 31 October 2021, 12:23
Nine people have been arrested after five men were stabbed in a street fight.
Avon and Somerset Police went to Queens Avenue in Clifton, Bristol just before 3am after being told a brawl had broken out.
They found four men who had been stabbed and were treated by paramedics, while a fifth man went to hospital by himself with a similar injury.
All five were arrested after being discharged from hospital, and another four were arrested in connection with the incident.
A cordon has been put up at Beacon House, a University of Bristol library and Pam Pam's nightclub.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "A police cordon remains in place while officers continue to carry out inquiries at the scene.
"The neighbourhood team has been informed and additional high-visibility patrols are due to be conducted in the area."
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and use reference number 5221255296.