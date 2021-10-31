Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl

31 October 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 31 October 2021, 12:23

Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl
Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl. Picture: Google

By Will Taylor

Nine people have been arrested after five men were stabbed in a street fight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Avon and Somerset Police went to Queens Avenue in Clifton, Bristol just before 3am after being told a brawl had broken out.

They found four men who had been stabbed and were treated by paramedics, while a fifth man went to hospital by himself with a similar injury.

All five were arrested after being discharged from hospital, and another four were arrested in connection with the incident.

A cordon has been put up at Beacon House, a University of Bristol library and Pam Pam's nightclub.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "A police cordon remains in place while officers continue to carry out inquiries at the scene.

"The neighbourhood team has been informed and additional high-visibility patrols are due to be conducted in the area."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and use reference number 5221255296.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have warned of the consequences of failing to take action on the climate

'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage

Breaking
The air ambulance was tasked to help the rescue efforts

'Heartbreaking': Three people die after paddleboarders get into trouble in river

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have been told to put fishing arguments to one side for Cop26

Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told

Kamran Khalid

Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London

Alec Baldwin has spoken out after his on-set shooting

Distraught Alec Baldwin speaks out: 'Halyna Hutchins shooting a one in a trillion event'

The South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident

Ambulance service in England declares critical incident amid 'extreme pressures'

Parts of the UK have already seen flooding over recent days, with more heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected

Boris Johnson has said he hopes COP26 will be the "beginning of the end" of global warming

PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'

The 18-year-old activist arrived into Glasgow Central train station on Saturday evening

Greta Thunberg arrives in Glasgow flanked by police ahead of COP26

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested

Teenager arrested after swastikas sprayed on walls near London synagogue

The three raves all took place on Friday night

Three illegal raves shut down in London in one night with partygoers fighting police

It is the latest development in a row between Britain and France over post-Brexit fishing rights

UK 'actively considering' legal action against France amid ongoing fishing row

Saturday's march has been dubbed the "opening ceremony" to a fortnight of protests

Thousands of activists gather in Glasgow for 'opening ceremony' of COP26 protests

Part of Stansted Airport was evacuated

Controlled explosion carried out after 'suspicious package' found at Stansted Airport

Mussa was found dead in the Thames two days after he went missing

Putney: Police appeal for help after man's body found in Thames

Boris Johnson has warned humanity could go backwards like the Roman Empire did

PM: G20 holds the key to stop civilisation going backwards like Roman Empire

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Eustice discussed carbon taxes

'Meat tax' could lead to price rises as UK farmers warn they may go out of business
Maxwell's lawyers have been accused of wanting to put conspiracies in front of jurors

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers accused of 'trying to put conspiracies' to jurors
Biden ordered a 90-day review of intelligence work

US spies admit they may never know if Covid leaked from Wuhan lab in new report
Friction between France and the UK continues over fishing sanctions

Boris Johnson vows to take action as fishing row with Macron escalates
More than 1.6 million people are newly eligible for the Covid booster vaccine.

Over 1.6 million people in England to receive Covid booster invite next week
Boris Johnson will make the comments at the G20 summit in Rome.

'If we don't act now, it'll be too late': PM pushes leaders on climate before G20
Joe Biden discussed climate change with Pope Francis

Joe Biden takes '85-car' motorcade to Pope meeting days ahead of COP26
The Queen will only continue with light duties.

Queen advised to rest for at least two weeks, Buckingham Palace says
The new law will impact charities offering counselling to children with gender dysphoria

Persuading under 16s to change gender will soon become illegal
Greta Thunberg in London.

Greta Thunberg joins London fossil fuel protest ahead of COP26

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police