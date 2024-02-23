Three children found dead at house in Bristol all died from knife injuries, police confirm

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The three children who were found dead at a house in Bristol died from knife injuries, police have said.

Fares Bash, 7, Joury Bash, 3, and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash were found dead at a property in the Sea Mills area of Bristol on Sunday.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of their murder and remains in hospital. She is undergoing treatment for non life-threatening injuries, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The investigation into the incident is "progressing at pace", the force added.

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol. Picture: Alamy

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: "The loss of such young children, who had their whole lives ahead of them, is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts remain with their family and everyone affected by this tragedy. Our specialist liaison officers will continue to provide their next of kin with any help and support they need.

"Over the past few days, forensic post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the children. We can now confirm the cause of death for each child was knife injuries.

"A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital undergoing treatment for non life-threatening injuries. The amount of time we can legally keep a person in custody does not start until they are brought into a police station, so will not include any periods of time spent in hospital.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen. Picture: Alamy

"Our investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is progressing at pace and we’re carrying out comprehensive enquiries to establish the events which led to this devastating loss of life.

"The main cordons put in place in Blaise Walk have been lifted and we would like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their patience and support while we carried out a thorough investigation at the scene.

"There’s been a huge outpouring of care and kindness following this incident – from the community, local schools, as well as from faith leaders. We remain sincerely thankful to those who’ve provided a safe place for people to gather and mourn."

A vigil is due to be held later on Friday in memory of the children.