Two teens arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of boy, 16, in Bristol

Police at the scene in the St Philips area of Bristol where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two boys, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a boy in Bristol.

The 16-year-old died after being stabbed in the St Philips area on Wednesday evening, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He was attacked in Rawnsley Park, Easton, by two people wearing masks. He collapsed and died in a nearby street not long afterwards.

The force said the attackers fled on bicycles.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the victim’s family has been informed.

Supt Mark Runacres, the force's Bristol Commander, said: "The team investigating yesterday's incident are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice.

"This evening, two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the investigation and they have been taken to police custody where they will be questioned.

"Our collective thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time.

"Specialist family liaison officers have been assigned to the family to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation."