Brit 'among two killed' after oil tanker attacked off coast of Oman

30 July 2021, 14:47

A British crew member was reportedly among those killed on Mercer Street during the attack
A British crew member was reportedly among those killed on Mercer Street during the attack. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A British crew member was among two workers killed when an oil tanker was targeted in a suspected pirate attack in the Arabian Sea.

The ship was attacked on Thursday night, north-east of the Omani island of Masirah, which lies more than 185 miles (300km) south-east of the country's capital, Muscat.

London-based Zodiac Maritime - part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group - said two crew members were killed when the Liberian-flagged but Japanese-owned Mercer Street vessel was targeted.

One was British and the other was Romanian, the firm said.

The British Defence Ministry had earlier misidentified the ship's owners.

The vessel was attacked in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman
The vessel was attacked in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman. Picture: Google Maps

Zodiac Maritime claimed the attack was "piracy", however it currently remains unclear who was responsible.

It added that the company was "not aware of harm to any other personnel".

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has been approached for comment and Israeli officials did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

It comes amid heightened tensions between Oman and Iran as negotiations between the two nations are at a stalemate over Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

Other Israeli-linked boats have been targeted in recent months, with Jerusalem accusing the Islamic Republic of being responsible for the assaults.

Likewise, Iran has blamed Israel for a series of major attacks on the nation's nuclear programme.

