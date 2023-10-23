Brit, Yosef Guedalia, 22, 'seen carrying wounded civilian at Israeli kibbutz' confirmed to have died fighting Hamas

Yosef Guedalia, 22, died fighting Hamas on October 7. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A 22-year-old soldier has been confirmed to be among the British-Israelis killed by Hamas in the attack on October 7.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yosef Guedalia, a member of an anti-terror unit, died when confronting gunmen at Kibbutz Afar Aza.

He is understood to have carried a wounded civilian to safety “minutes before he got shot.”

His brother Asher said: “"He acted with heroism and determination, he continued to fight and didn't think of himself or hesitate…He went in to rescue as many citizens as possible before they got murdered in their homes and to kill as many terrorists as he could.”

The civilian he carried to safety is now recovering in hospital.

Read more: Poland’s president slams student Marie Andersen’s vile anti-Semitic sign after global fury

Read more: Organisers of pro-Israel prayer walk in north London say they've been 'silenced' by police

Yosef reportedly arrived at the kibbutz at 12pm and spent two hours fighting before he was killed.

“He fought until his last breath and they killed him. We were fortunate that we could bury him and mourn him,” his father David Guedalia, 54, said.

Yosef was one of 11 Brits who were killed by Hamas since the October 7 invasion. At least four other Brits are still missing.

Yosef's death comes just weeks after another young Brit, Nathanel Young, was confirmed to have died.

The IDF said he was killed while serving in the 13th Battalion.