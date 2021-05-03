UK records just one new Covid death in latest daily figures

Britain has recorded just one more coronavirus death in the past 24 hours. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The UK has recorded just one new death within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, according to the latest government figures.

The last time only one death was recorded from Covid-19 was 30 June 2020, raising fresh hope that the third wave is almost over in the UK.

However, figures are often lower over weekends and bank holidays. On Saturday, 14 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded.

A further 1,649 cases were also reported in the latest daily numbers.

The current death toll now stands at 127,539, while there have been more than 4.42 million infections since the pandemic began.

The lower death and case numbers come as the UK surpassed 50 million vaccinations, in a moment hailed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock as a "massive achievement".

We’ve just delivered the 50 millionth jab across the UK!



Massive achievement from the team.



These jabs are saving lives and helping us get back to normal.



Thank you to everyone who has played their part in our national effort.



When you get the call, get the jab. pic.twitter.com/BlSWwVGma6 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 3, 2021

"It is because of the vaccination programme that we're able to keep going down this road map, and I know we're going to have a great British summer," he said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"It seems like only yesterday that Margaret Keenan was getting the first clinically authorised vaccine in the world and now we've delivered 50 million," he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the impact of the number of vaccinations was "really starting to show up in the epidemiology".

"I think that we will be able to go ahead, feels like 17 May is going to be good," he said, referencing England's next date for a planned relaxation of rules.

The roadmap depends on four tests: the rollout of the vaccine, vaccine effectiveness, infection rates and variants of concern.

Mr Johnson added that there is now a "good chance of being able to dispense with the one-metre plus from 21 June".

"That is still dependent on the data, we can't say it categorically yet, we have got to look at the epidemiology as we progress, we have got to look at where we get to with the disease. But that's what it feels like to me right now."