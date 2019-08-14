Britain Faces Cauliflower Shortage

Britain is experiencing a cauliflower shortage. Picture: PA

Cauliflowers, sprouts, broccoli and cabbages will be in short supply in the immediate future due to flooding in the UK and a heatwave in parts of Europe.

Extreme weather conditions have caused cauliflower prices to soar and some farmers have suffered financial losses after the destruction of their crops.

The shortages were described as "very concerning" by a spokesman for the Brassica Growers Association.

"Crops can withstand a reasonable amount of variation in weather but the conditions in June were too much and as a result crops have suffered, and this is leading to a shortage of supply," the British Growers Association said.

Most of the UK's cauliflowers are grown in Lincolnshire, which experienced record amounts of rainfall and flooding in June that destroyed this year's crop.

People have voiced their concern about the environmental issues surrounding the cauliflower shortage on social media:

Apparently there’s a cauliflower shortage in the UK thanks to extreme weather. If this was a vegetable ate more often there would be much more publicity about the fact climate change is already affecting our availablility of food and will only get worse. — ems 💐 (@helloitsems) August 13, 2019

Extreme weather conditions and a wholesale shortage has left UK in the grip of a cauliflower crisis. Heavy rain destroyed this year’s crop in Lincolnshire, while a record-breaking heatwave in Europe has prompted a 400% surge in wholesale prices. 😳 Always a reason behind greed!😡 — Florence1 (@Florenc68488736) August 14, 2019

Waitrose, Asda, and Morrisons have a range of cauliflower heads currently available for sale on their websites.

Both Tesco and Sainsbury's currently only have organic cauliflower heads for sale on their websites.

They are priced at £2 each - £1 more expensive than their standard cauliflowers.

Is there a cauliflower shortage? Brexit? pic.twitter.com/ujonjnLuoH — Shat lass 🇪🇺 (@NotSoMardyNow) August 11, 2019

Others are less disappointed by the news of the shortage.