Britain should 'reassess' size of its military, head of US navy says, after UK army chief's 'call up' warning

26 January 2024, 08:17 | Updated: 26 January 2024, 09:05

Carlos del Toro urged the UK to 'reassess' the size of its military
Carlos del Toro urged the UK to 'reassess' the size of its military. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

The head of the US navy has warned that Britain needs to "reassess" the size of its military amid the rise of threats from hostile countries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carlos del Toro said that it was "significantly important" for the UK to invest in its military, given the tense situation with Russia and in Yemen.

It comes after General Sir Patrick Sanders, the head of the British army, warned ministers of the need to mobilise the public if the UK goes to war with Russia.

Sir Patrick wants British men and women to be prepared to fight in a war with Putin's forces, two years into his invasion of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defence said there were no plans to return to peacetime conscription.

Read more: 'There's a 1939 feel': Tobias Ellwood warns UK 'complacent' after army chief says Brits face being called up to fight

Read more: British public will be called up to fight if UK goes to war because ‘military is too small’, Army chief warns

Tom Swarbrick caller on why the army need to tap into 'diverse skills'

Sir Patrick wants regular Brits to 'think more like troops' in case all-out war with Russia does break out.

Reports emerged last week that the shrinking size of the army had relegated the UK to a second-tier military power in the eyes of some in the US.

The army currently stands at around 76,000 regular full-time troops, down from nearly 103,000 in 2012.

Speaking after a conference in London, Mr del Toro told the Times: "I think it is important for the United Kingdom to reassess where they are today given the threats that exist today."

Army recruitment issues are due to a declining sense of community, Colonel tells Sangita

The US navy chief said it was important that the British government make decisions about the size of its military independently.

"But I would argue, quite frankly, that given the near-term, economic threats to the United Kingdom and the United States that investments in their navy are significantly important."

Mr del Toro also said he had “tremendous respect” for the military professionalism of the UK.

Mr del Toro was speaking amid an airstrike campaign by the US and the UK against the Houthis in Yemen, who have been disrupting an important shipping line with attacks on commercial vessels.

He said that the militaries would continue "even if it comes at a great cost", and would keep going "for as long as we need to".

“We are saving lives out there," he said.

British Army Challenger 2 tanks in a military exercise in Poland
British Army Challenger 2 tanks in a military exercise in Poland. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Make no mistake, these costs aren’t borne by Iran. Rather, they are a burden on the everyday American, Briton, and European, and are paid for at the gas pump, at the grocery store, at the pharmacy, not to mention the delays in the shipping of everyday household items.

"We cannot — will not — hesitate to counter those who threaten safe passage across our global maritime commons, even if it does come at a great cost."

An MoD spokesman said: “We are confident we have robust plans in place and that our professional Armed Forces are ready to deal with current and future threats.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles has headed to hospital for his prostate treatment

King Charles leaves Clarence House ahead of his prostate treatment

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his health struggle from last year.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals secret health battle that led to him losing one stone in weight

Russia US Journalist

Russian court extends detention of US journalist arrested on espionage charges

Putin has issued fresh threats to the UK's allies

Putin warns UK's Nato allies 'you don't understand what will follow' in chilling new threat amid fear of war with Russia

Peru Summer

Meet Efruz, the Jack Russell terrier who loves to surf the waves of Peru

Kenneth Eugene Smith

Final words of Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama prisoner executed by nitrogen gas after losing two last-ditch appeals

Death-Penalty Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama executes man with nitrogen gas using new method for the first time

The brother of Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar has demanded a tougher sentence for her killer.

‘Grace could still be alive’: Brother of Nottingham attack victim blasts police as he demands tougher sentence

Australia Australia Day

Australians protest against British colonisation on national holiday

A family has paid tribute to Órla Baxendale after she died from eating a mislabelled cookie.

British dancer, 25, with severe peanut allergy dies after eating mislabelled cookie in US as family pays tribute

China Middle East Trade

Global trade disrupted by Red Sea attacks and low water in Panama Canal, UN says

Exclusive
Young people have "shocking" misconceptions of rape, research has found.

Two thirds of young people think you can't say no after agreeing to sex online, survey finds

Kenneth Eugene Smith was executed by nitrogen hypoxia on Thursday for the killing of Elizabeth Sennett.

Alabama inmate executed by nitrogen gas method slammed as ‘step backwards’ for humanity in final hours

Death-Penalty Alabama-Nitrogen

US Supreme Court rules Alabama can proceed with first execution by nitrogen gas

Calocane has been handed an indefinite order for the triple killings

Nottingham killer's sentence to be reviewed by Attorney General after victims' families claim he ‘got away with murder’

Jonnie Irwin was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer

Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin back in hospital and 'hasn’t slept for six nights'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bill Roache is under threat of bankruptcy for a second time

Coronation Street legend 'faces bankruptcy' after being hit with 'mystery tax bill' aged 91
Mars Helicopter

Mars helicopter will make no more flights after rotor damage – Nasa

The Constitutional Court's decision is final

French court blocks plan to allow British expats to stay in France for longer than 90 days without visa
Herbert “Cowboy” Coward

Deliverance actor Herbert Coward dies in crash aged 85

Donald Trump claims he does not know who E Jean Carroll is

'This is not America': Donald Trump testifies for less than three minutes in New York defamation case
Tyler Donnelley

Murder investigation launched after body of man, 19, found in west London park

Turkish lawmakers hold posters during a debate about Sweden’s bid to join Nato at the Turkish parliament in Ankara

Turkey finalises approval of Sweden’s bid for Nato membership

Kenneth Eugene Smith

Alabama death row inmate's plea as legal team makes last-ditch appeal to halt nitrogen execution
Trump-Columnist-Lawsuit

Trump gives evidence in defamation trial deciding on payout for columnist

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, allegedly concealed the birth of baby girl Victoria after she became pregnant in early 2022

Runaway aristocrat ‘debated cremating dead baby with bottle of petrol’ after her daughter ‘died in her arms’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has returned to London ahead of an operation

King Charles returns to London ahead of imminent hospital operation for enlarged prostate

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit