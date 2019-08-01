Britain's Best And Worst Motorway Service Stations Revealed

The best service station keeps its title for the second year running, whilst the worst services are criticised for their "grim" and "dismal" toilet facilities.

For the second year running, North Canes service station on the outskirts of Birmingham has topped the poll of Britain's best services.

Situated on the M6 Toll in Staffordshire, it received a customer satisfaction rating of 99 per cent in the survey by transport watchdog Transport Focus.

Severn View services on the M48 in Gloucestershire received the lowest rating, scoring a customer satisfaction rating of just 72 per cent.

Near the village of Aust to the north of Bristol, Severn View services that overlooks the Severn Bridge was described by reviewers on Google as "tired and overdue a refit".

Severn View services on the M48 has been ranked the least popular in England in a survey by watchdog Transport Focus. Picture: PA

Other reviewers described its toilet facilities as "grim", "falling apart" and "dismal", whilst others said the services were "not very clean" and the restaurant had "flies buzzing about".

A spokesperson for Moto, that runs Severn View services said:

"Severn View is one of the smallest service areas on the motorway network and scored 90% for the friendliness of its staff."

He added: “The small location means we are limited in the range of brands and services we can offer."

The results were published on Thursday in the watchdog’s third annual Motorway Services User Survey, in which 11,600 drivers were questioned on issues such as the state of the buildings and toilets, food and drink, and staff friendliness.

Almost two-thirds of services received a satisfaction score of at least 90 per cent.