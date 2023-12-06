Britain's 'happiest place' revealed...Does your area make the top 20?

Richmond-upon-Thames (main) has been named Britain's happiest place followed by Winchester (top r) and Monmouth (bottom r). Picture: Alamy

Richmond upon Thames has been voted the happiest place to live in Britain, followed by Winchester and Monmouth.

The southwest London borough, which is home to London's largest royal park and top tourist attractions such as Hampton Court Palace, scored points for its picturesque green spaces and strong sense of belonging.

It marks the first time Richmond upon Thames has topped the 'happy at home' poll conducted by Rightmove - which asked more than 26,000 people how they feel about where they live.

Richmond-upon-Thames. Picture: Alamy

The average price for a house in Richmond upon Thames is an eyewatering £952,305, while runner-up Winchester has a significantly lower average of £571,613.

Dawn Platt, associate director of Chesterton's Richmond branch, said: "Richmond really has got it all. Access to nature, schools, entertainment, good eateries, bars and shops."

Locations for the poll were judged based on factors such as green spaces, community spirit, job opportunities and amenities such as schools.

Richmond upon Thames features more than 500 hectares of green areas. It is home to celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Brad Pitt, David Attenborough and Holly Willoughby.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "I'm delighted for Richmond to win this award. 'It has so much of what makes London so special - its access to beautiful green spaces, its real sense of community, and an array of shops, cafes and local culture that makes it stand out."

Last year's winner, St Ives in Cornwall, fell further down the list in ninth place this year. The average price of a house in St Ives is £515,352 - significantly lower than Richmond upon Thames' average.

Monmouth in Wales came in third place, Wokingham in Berkshire came fourth, and Cirencester in Gloucestershire came fifth.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove's property expert, said: "Searching for new areas outside of the city that are still commutable on office days and looking for cheaper properties that are in need of renovation are just some of the actions we've seen determined movers take this year.

"The results of this year's study highlights that residents continue to value living near green spaces and natural beauty, features that became all the more important during the pandemic.

"With moving to an area that makes them happy a key motivator for people looking for their next home, highlighting these types of features nearby could really help sellers looking to appeal to potential buyers."

Top Ten

1. Richmond upon Thames

2. Winchester, Hampshire

3. Monmouth, Wales

4. Wokingham, Berkshire

5. Cirencester, Gloucestershire

6. Skipton, North Yorkshire

7. Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

8. Kensington and Chelsea, London

9. St Ives, Cornwall

10. Hexham, Northumberland