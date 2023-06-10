Britain's loneliest pensioner reveals he has cancer - and details heartbreaking night time routine

10 June 2023, 18:20

John Foster leaves his will out every night in case he passes away
John Foster leaves his will out every night in case he passes away. Picture: Channel 4

By Chay Quinn

Britain's loneliest pensioner has revealed that he is suffering from cancer - and leaves his will out every night unless he passes away while he sleeps.

John Foster, 76, has outlived his entire family and has no friends and made headlines after being dubbed the loneliest pensioner in Britain by journalists.

Mr Foster, a former shipyard worker, lives alone in Sunderland and can now only eat liquid protein mixes - being unable to digest solid food.

He visits his family's graves every day - and confirmed in his appearance on Channel 4 documentary Britain's Forgotten Pensioners that he has turned his fridge off due to rising energy costs.

He confirmed in the documentary that he leaves documents pertaining to his death out every night for whoever would find his body if he passed away in the night - in a heartbreaking ritual.

John said: "It's no life, it's not living, it's just existing, things were bad enough but now I can't even enjoy the little things.

"I used to love my breakfasts, sometimes I'd even have two, one of the only joys I had left, now I can't eat anything, I'm sick to death.

READ MORE: Caller in tears as he tells James O'Brien of the pain of being lonely during the lockdown

John has been dubbed "Britain&squot;s Loneliest Pensioner"
John has been dubbed "Britain's Loneliest Pensioner". Picture: Channel 4

"I have to take three of these bottles a day and they're horrible, they taste like chemicals, everything I try to eat does now.

"I used to love pasties too, I've tried to eat small bits but they taste like the drugs I'm taking.

John confirmed that he is receiving chemotherapy to treat his condition - which he has said leaves him exhausted constantly.

John leaves his will out every night in case he passes away when he sleeps
John leaves his will out every night in case he passes away when he sleeps. Picture: Channel 4

He added: "To be honest, I would rather not be here.

"People can't survive like this, the drugs attack everything, I felt fine until I got diagnosed, I thought I had a hernia and it would be a simple check-up.

"The doctor sat me down and told me it was serious, my health has deteriorated since starting chemo, I just don't have the energy for anything.

"I said to the doctor last time I went for a check-up, can you please just give me something to end it all.

"I usually go cut the grass at the cemetery on a Saturday, and I look forward to it, I am so tired I don't know if I can even do that anymore, anything I once enjoyed - I can't do".

John has been alone since his last relative, his sister Joan, 74, six years ago.

Of Joan, he said: "People thought we were a married couple we were that close, we did everything together, I miss her so much.

"We were such a close-knit family, none of us left the family home. It was mam, dad, me, my younger brother Tom and my sister."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Obit Ted Kaczynski

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski dies in prison

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Mug Shot

"Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison at 81

Russia Ukraine

Zelensky says ‘counteroffensive, defensive actions’ are taking place in Ukraine

Indonesia Australia Surfer

Indonesia deports Australian surfer who apologised for drunken rampage

Germany AI Church Service

Hundreds attend AI church service in Germany

Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams set to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' triggering latest by-election

Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams to stand down as MP creating third by-election headache for Rishi Sunak

Pope Francis

Pope to skip Sunday public blessing on medical advice

An art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong

One of two giant ducks in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour deflates

Exclusive
'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following the former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

Trudeau in Ukraine

Intense fighting in Ukraine as last nuclear reactor shut down amid flooding

Somalia Hotel Attack

Nine killed in extremist attack on Mogadishu beach hotel

Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey

Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey

Anak Krakatoa

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano spews ash and lava in new eruption

Nuclear power plant

Last reactor shut down at Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant as fighting continues

Volcano summit

Rains unleashed by typhoon add to woes of thousands fleeing volcano

Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast

Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast for swathes of the UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner slammed Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, labelling his actions 'incredulous'.

'A carousel of cronies': Angela Rayner blasts 'gaslighting' Boris following former PM's resignation honours list
Planes on the runway

Runway reopens at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after planes ‘bump into each other’

Colombia

Four indigenous children found alive after 40 days lost in jungle in Colombia

The accident killed everyone else aboard the light aircraft, including the children's mother Magdalena Mucutui Valencia, the pilot, and a local indigenous leader.

Four children missing in Amazon found alive 40 days after plane crash killed three - including mother and pilot
Somalia Hotel Attack

Somali security forces halt extremists’ attack on Mogadishu hotel – reports

Donald Trump

Trump set for first public appearance since federal indictment

Animal rescuers make their way through floating debris to rescue a dog in the flooded area after the dam collapse in Kherson, Ukraine

UN: Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after dam rupture

Boris Johnson took a swipe at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his resignation letter, labelling the committee investigation into 'partygate' a "kangaroo court".

The end for Boris? Johnson quits with departing swipe at Sunak as former PM hints at comeback
Donald Trump

Trump ‘described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified military map’

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit