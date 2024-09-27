Breaking News

Britain's youngest knife murderers, who were 12 when they carried out unprovoked machete attack, sentenced to life

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Flaminia Luck

Britain's youngest knife murderers, who were aged 12 when they killed a teenager with a machete, have both been sentenced to life with a minimum term of eight years and six months.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after being stabbed in the heart on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton last November.

The now 13-year old boys are the youngest defendants since Robert Thompson and Jon Venables were sentenced for murder of 2-year-old James Bulger in 1993.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed in the unprovoked machete attack in Wolverhampton. Picture: Alamy

Shawn Seesahai was struck on his back, legs and skull while in Stowlawn playing fields in East Park.

The fatal wound to his back was more than 20cm deep and "almost came out" of his chest after going "through his heart".

He died at the scene.

Floral tributes left at the scene where Shawn Seesahai died. Picture: Alamy

The judge, Mrs Justice Tipples, previously rejected a media application to lift the reporting restrictions which prevent Mr Seesahai's murderers from being identified because of their age.

In Nottingham Crown Court, they both blamed each other for the attack.

A forensic blue tent by the police cordon in East Park, off Laburnum Road, Wolverhampton, where Shawn Seesahai died. Picture: Alamy

'Shocking and saddening'

A senior West Midlands Police officer has said the murder of Shawn Seesahai was both "shocking and saddening" after his killers were jailed.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, speaking outside Nottingham Crown Court after the sentencing, said: "Shawn was only 19 when his life was taken at the hands of two boys, then aged just 12, who had armed themselves with a machete.

"That reality has had a huge impact on us all, it is both shocking and saddening.

"The impact of knife crime is devastating no matter where you live in the country, this is an issue that affects us all.

"Much work has been done and we have had successes in some areas, however, this is clearly not enough.

"We are listening to families affected by knife crime and acting on their feedback to see what more we can do with partners to stop the devastation caused by knife crime.

"Our responsibility is to work together with partners to understand why children and young people think it is OK to carry weapons and take further action to stop this extremely dangerous behaviour."