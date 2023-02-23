Britain's youngest lottery winner who blew £1.8m on drugs and surgery is retraining as a nurse

23 February 2023

Callie Rogers in 2009 and 2021
Callie Rogers in 2009 and 2021. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Chay Quinn

Callie Rogers, who blew a £1.8m lottery fortune she won at 16, is retraining as a nurse after drugs and cosmetic surgery left her penniless.

Rogers, now 34, was the youngest every National Lottery winner in history when she scooped the windfall in 2003 - but later revealed she squandered the fortune.

The lottery winner has now reportedly enrolled on a nursing course as a mature student at the University of Central Lancashire as she attempts to get her life back on track.

She claimed to have spent £18,000 on boob jobs, £300,000 on clothes and a whopping £500,000 on gifts as part of her fateful spending spree.

Callie Rogers
Callie Rogers in 2021, 18 years after her windfall. Picture: Instagram

Rogers went from rags to riches when she landed the jackpot as she was earning £3.60-an-hour at the local Co-op in her hometown of Cockermouth, Cumbria, where she lived with foster parents.

She told reporters that she was "proud of myself and the future I'm making for my little family" in trying to get qualified for a new career.

In the immediate aftermath of striking it rich, Rogers found love with the eventual father of her two children before moving into a £180,000 bungalow.

She was arrested in 2021 for driving a car under the influence of cocaine which saw her banned from driving for 22 months.

