British Airways Has Lost 150,000 Bags So Far This Year

The airline said that there are only problems with1% of all bags they transport. Picture: PA

The airline has admitted that in the first six months of this year, 150,000 bags were lost or delayed.

British Airways have responded to a disgruntled passenger who complained on social media about BA losing her luggage for a second time.

In response to her tweet, in which she questioned how often luggage was lost, the airline said, "to put your concerns in context: we've transported around 15 million bags the first half of this year and one per cent of them has been delayed."

24.8 million bags were lost or delayed in 2018, which is roughly 4.36 bags per 1000 passengers.

A British Airways spokesperson explained, "we are a large global airline with hundreds of flights operating every day, and on the rare occasion that baggage is delayed, it is returned to the owner within a few hours in the vast majority of instances."

The statistics come after thousands of BA passengers were left not knowing whether they would get their bags back after baggage problems at London Heathrow earlier this year.

Some of the passengers were told to travel without their luggage as check in queues were taking up to two hours.