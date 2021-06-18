Breaking News

British Airways freighter plane's nose collapses at Heathrow Airport

The nose of a British Airways freighter plane collapsed at Heathrow Airport. Picture: @MZulqarnainBut1

By Ewan Quayle

The nose of a British Airways freighter plane has collapsed at Heathrow Airport.

The front gear and wheel on the 787 Dreamliner aircraft reportedly failed, with the front of the plane hitting the tarmac at around 9am on Friday morning.

Staff in hi-vis jackets surrounded the damaged plane before several emergency service teams took over.

Police, fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are all attending the incident.

Ouch!



British Airways 787 Dreamliner (G-ZBJB) has suffered from a nose gear collapse on stand 583 at Heathrow Airport#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/HdbfnONxNO — M Zulqarnain B (@MZulqarnainBut1) June 18, 2021

A British Airways spokesperson said: "A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand. As a freighter only aircraft there were no passengers on board.

"Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter."

The incident is not believed to have impacted other flights, which are operating normally.

The aircraft was introduced to the UK in 2013 to much acclaim.