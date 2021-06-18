Breaking News

British Airways freighter plane's nose collapses at Heathrow Airport

18 June 2021, 10:00 | Updated: 18 June 2021, 11:04

The nose of a British Airways freighter plane collapsed at Heathrow Airport
The nose of a British Airways freighter plane collapsed at Heathrow Airport. Picture: @MZulqarnainBut1
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The nose of a British Airways freighter plane has collapsed at Heathrow Airport.

The front gear and wheel on the 787 Dreamliner aircraft reportedly failed, with the front of the plane hitting the tarmac at around 9am on Friday morning.

Staff in hi-vis jackets surrounded the damaged plane before several emergency service teams took over.

Police, fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are all attending the incident.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand. As a freighter only aircraft there were no passengers on board.

"Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter."

The incident is not believed to have impacted other flights, which are operating normally.

The aircraft was introduced to the UK in 2013 to much acclaim.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan urged ticketless Scotland fans not to come to London

Sadiq Khan tells Scotland fans: 'If you don't have a ticket, don't come to London'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Workers’ Party meeting in Pyongyang on Thursday

Kim Jong Un vows to be ready for confrontation with US

A woman receiving a vaccination

Israel to transfer one million soon-to-expire Covid jabs to Palestinians
People queue up to buy Apple Daily at a downtown street in Hong Kong on Friday

Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily increases print run after arrests
London's iconic Notting Hill Carnival has been called off for a second year running

Notting Hill Carnival cancelled for second year running due to Covid
This is the moment the Scotland fan was knocked down by a moped in London

Watch: Moment stumbling Scotland fan is knocked down by motorbike on London street

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Terror expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Manchester Arena inquiry: suicide bomber 'hiding in plain sight', terrorism reviewer tells LBC
Nick Ferrari wants the country to unlock

'If we allow ourselves to be in hock to doom-mongers we'll never break free'
Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal
Nick questioned the minister over Matt Hancock

'Is Matt Hancock totally hopeless?': Nick Ferrari puts minister on the spot
Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock

Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London