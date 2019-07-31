Chaos For Holidaymakers As British Airways Pilots Threaten Strike Action

British Airways has lost its second legal attempt to block pilot strikes, meaning hundreds of thousands of passengers could have their holiday plans disrupted.

British Airways has lost its bid to block pilots based at Heathrow and Gatwick from striking in a pay row.

The airline went to the Court of Appeal to try to prevent industrial action as soon as next week.

Three judges dismissed the claim that a ballot by the pilots' union broke the rules.

Members of the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) have voted to walk out from some time between next week and January.

BALPA now says BA has agreed to hold more talks today.

British Airways commented:

“We are disappointed that the pilots' union, BALPA, has chosen to threaten the holidays of thousands of our customers this summer with unprecedented strike action. We are very sorry for the disruption BALPA's strike action will cause our customers."

"While no strike dates have yet been issued by BALPA, and they are required to give us 14 days' notice of any intention to call strike action, we ask our customers to review their contact details by visiting ba.com, or by contacting their travel agent."

BALPA commented:

“BA need to wake up to reality. Our ballot returned 93% in favour of strike action. There is a serious issue here and BA has so far refused to help us tackle it.”