British boy who vanished on Costa del Sol holiday six years ago found alive after 'escaping rural community' in France

Alex Batty went missing six years ago. Picture: PA

By Kieran Kelly

A British boy who vanished while on holiday on the Costa del Sol six years ago has been found alive and well in France six years later.

Alex Batty, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017.

The young boy was with his mum Melanie Batty at the time, as well as his grandad David. They were not allowed to be with Alex at the time due to 'domestic difficulties'.

Police eventually launched an investigation after the family did not return from Marbella.

According to La Depeche du Midi, Alex had been staying in France between Ariege and Aude regions with a ‘travelling spiritual community’ sleeping in caravans, lodges and tents pitched in the wilderness.

He is now with social services in France after 'escaping a spiritual rural community' in the Pyrenees.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further enquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

Meanwhile, a Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting a British national in France and are in contact with local authorities."

At the time of his disappearance, Alex's grandmother and official guardian Susan Caruana suggested they had opted for an "alternative lifestyle" elsewhere.

"They didn't want [Alex] to go to school, they don't believe in mainstream school," she said in 2017.

In 2018, Mrs Caurana told the BBC she believed Alex's mum and granddad had taken him to live in a spritual community in Morocco, which can be reached from Malaga by boat.

But the authorities in France have said that Alex, now 17, has turned up in Revel, near Toulouse.

It is understood Alex escaped a rural community living in the Pyrenees and was picked up by a lorry driver.

He spent days hiking through the mountains and villages, including Quillan, in the upper Aude Valley.

He has now been handed over to social services in France after a concerned lorry driver called the policy.

Police launched an investigation into his disappearance after he went missing in 2017 and remains open.

In 2019, GMP's Detective Constable Declan O’Reilly said: “Despite being over two years since Alex was last seen, I would urge people to keep him in their mind as his grandmother, family and friends here in Oldham have celebrated another one of his birthdays without him.

“The safest place for Alex is back home with his grandmother and we need the public’s help to find and return him to her.

"She is absolutely desperate for his safe return and when I spoke with her recently she said if there is one thing she could say to Alex it would be for him to please get in touch as his disappearance has left her broken.

"Anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small you think it may be, please come forward so that we can try to reunite a missing boy with his devastated grandmother.”