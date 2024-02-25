Beloved British dog breed facing extinction - but Royal favourite terrier sees spike in popularity

25 February 2024, 20:03

Scottish terriers face an uncertain future as the once-popular breed is added to the Kennel Club's watch-list for at-risk breeds.
Scottish terriers face an uncertain future as the once-popular breed is added to the Kennel Club's watch-list for at-risk breeds. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Scottish terriers face an uncertain future as the once-popular breed is added to the Kennel Club's watch-list for at-risk breeds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The distinctive breed known as Scotties has registered its lowest numbers since records began - despite being the mascot of Walker's shortbread and a playing piece in the traditional set of Monopoly.

Read More: ‘Dogs get treated better than humans’, Esther Rantzen says, as TV legend demands assisted dying law change

Read More: Queuing out the doors: Astonishing picture prompts Poles to save dogs from outdoor shelter before -20C winter snap

Only 406 puppy births were logged by breeders with The Kennel Club in 2023.

Fourth And Final Day Of Crufts 2015
The breed was known to be a favourite of Queen Victoria and was once bred to hunt foxes, badgers and other pests in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Getty

The figures are an alarming drop from its 'ast-century peak of 5,800 registrations in a single year.

The breed was known to be a favourite of Queen Victoria and was once bred to hunt foxes, badgers and other pests in the Scottish Highlands.

Miniature long-haired daschunds and Bernese Mountain dogs are surging in popularity at the Scottie's expense - seeing a 24% and 20% hike in registrations year-on-year.

Sandingham Flower Show
English setter, Yorkshire terriers and Jack Russell terriers, the favoured breed of the King and Queen Camilla (both pictured), have all seen big jumps in registration numbers. Picture: Getty

English setter, Yorkshire terriers and Jack Russell terriers, the favoured breed of the King and Queen Camilla, have all seen big jumps in registration numbers.

The Kennel Club has been monitoring breeds of British and Irish origin with fewer than 450 annual puppy registrations since 2004.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rudyard Lake reservoir in the Staffordshire Moorlands near Leek seen with sailing boats moored in the Autumn Autumnal colours in the woodland trees

Body of boy, 17, pulled from Staffordshire reservoir after search launched on Saturday night

Belarus Election

Belarusians vote in tightly controlled election amid calls for boycott

The Labour MP told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that MPs were receiving threats "on multiple issues in multiple directions".

Nandy says 'many, many MPs' have been harassed in the streets as she weighs in on Gaza vote Speaker chaos

Haiti Protest

Caribbean leaders meet Haiti’s prime minister following violent protests

Russia Ukraine War

31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since start of full-scale invasion – Zelensky

Israel Palestinians Truce Talks

Netanyahu says ceasefire deal would only ‘delay somewhat’ an offensive in Rafah

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s defence minister says supply delays are costing lives

Putin, Zelensky and Ukrainian troops

Grim death toll revealed as Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers dead in two bitter years since Putin's invasion

Serbia Croatia

Serbia protests after Croatian minister calls president a Russian ‘satellite’

Labour-run Lambeth Council has raked in up to £50m in fines since introducing controversial low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in the south London borough.

Labour-run Lambeth rakes in up to £50m in fines since introducing controversial low-traffic neighbourhoods

Namibia Geingob Funeral

African and European leaders attend state funeral of Namibian president

Sadiq Khan has accused Rishi Sunak of 'enabling' Islamophobia

Sadiq Khan accuses Rishi Sunak of 'enabling anti-Muslim hatred' in the Conservative Party

Sloan Mattingly died in a 'freak accident' on the beach

Horrifying final moments of girl, 7, buried alive in sand when hole she was digging on family beach trip collapsed

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row

Nasar Mohammed Hussein

Urgent manhunt for violent criminal on the loose in London after he took off his ankle tag while out of jail on licence

The Muslim Council of Britain has called for an investigation into institutional Islamophobia in the Conservative Party

Conservatives must investigate 'institutional Islamophobia' in the party, Muslim Council of Britain says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver Dowden said Lee Anderson 'didn't mean to be Islamophobic'

Deputy PM says Lee Anderson 'didn't intend to be Islamophobic' by saying that Khan was controlled by Islamists
Peter Doherty

Peter Doherty says he 'was healthier on heroin' as he reveals life-changing diagnosis after saying he's a 'sick man'
Donald Trump

Nikki Haley vows to fight on after Donald Trump wins in her home state

Biden Governors

Calls to ‘disagree better’ as US state governors meet at White House

Grant Shapps

Vladimir Putin 'wants to kill again with Novichok poison in the UK', warns Defence Secretary Grant Shapps
Israel Palestinians

Mediators seeking Israel-Hamas ceasefire and release of hostages

Curtis Arnold made videos about Nicola Bulley's disappearance

TikTok sleuth accused of filming Nicola Bulley’s body 'still making money' under fake name 'investigating' migrant hotels
Portugal Election

Populists hope to make impact in Portuguese election

Donald Trump

Donald Trump claims fourth straight primary win in South Carolina, as he marches towards Republican nomination
Keir Starmer called Lee Anderson's comments Islamophobic

Starmer says Sunak is harbouring 'extremists' among Tories as Lee Anderson suspended following Islamist claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit