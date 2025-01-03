Breaking News

British citizen among 14 killed in New Orleans terror attack

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

A British citizen was among the 14 killed in the New Orleans terror attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The preliminary cause of death was blunt force injuries, the New Orleans coroner said.

The victim's identity has been withheld "pending finalisation of international arrangements".

Police identified 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas and a US army veteran, as the prime suspect in the case on Wednesday.

He ploughed a truck into a crowd of New Year's revellers before exiting the vehicle and opening fire.

Inside, an Isis flag was discovered, with the FBI currently investigating what affiliations Jabbar may have had with terrorist group.

This story is being updated