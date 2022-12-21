British couple killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in their Majorca home named

The expats died at their farmhouse near Selva in Majorca. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A British couple killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in their Majorca home have been named.

Michael Rowan, 62, and his partner, 56-year-old Sharon Price, were found dead at the property near the town of Selva on Monday.

They were discovered after their son, who is based in the UK, asked for a check-up.

However, it is understood that their bodies had remained untouched for two days at the home.

Autopsies carried out on the pair confirmed initial suspicions that they died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The intoxications were linked to a leak in a wood burning stove, local media reported.

The mayor of Selva, Joan Rotger, visited the scene following the incident.

He told local TV station IB3 that the most probable cause of death was that of poisoning linked to gas combustion.

Mr Rotger added that the expat couple had bought the property around a year and a half ago.

A Foreign Office spokesman told MailOnline: 'We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in Majorca and are in contact with the local authorities.'