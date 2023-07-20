British diplomats face restricted movement in Russia, as Kremlin retaliates for 'hostile actions'

20 July 2023, 17:59

British diplomats in Russia are facing restrictions on movement
British diplomats in Russia are facing restrictions on movement. Picture: Getty/UK government

By Kit Heren

British diplomats in Russia will have to give five days notice before they travel more than 75 miles, as the Kremlin hit back at the UK's "hostile actions".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian government summoned senior diplomat Tom Dodd to its foreign ministry to tell him about the change on Thursday.

The Kremlin also reprimanded him for Britain's support of what the Kremlin deems Ukraine's "terrorist actions" and for allegedly obstructing Russian diplomacy in the UK.

British diplomats, apart from the ambassador and three other top officials, will now have to give at least five days' notice of travel outside the 75-mile "free movement zone".

The move came after MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore urged Russians angry at president Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine to spy for Britain.

Read more: MI6 chief urges Russians ‘appalled’ by Ukraine war to help ‘end bloodshed’ and 'join us' by spying for UK

Ex-MI6 boss: 'This is the disintegration of Russia'

He told them "our door is always open" and "we will work to bring the bloodshed to an end".

The Foreign Office was considering the implications of Moscow's order.

The Russian foreign ministry said the decision was taken as a "response to the hostile actions of London", including "hindering the normal functioning of Russian foreign missions in the UK".

On the notice required, a statement said: "Such a document should contain information about the timing, purpose, type of trip, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, mode of transport, places of visit and accommodation, as well as the route of the trip."

Sir Richard revealed in a rare public speech on Wednesday that a number of Russians are “silently appalled” by the Russian war on Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

A number of these Russians have already offered their services to MI6 in the last 18 months, he said.

"There are many Russians today who are silently appalled by the sight of their armed forces pulverising Ukrainian cities, expelling innocent families from their homes and kidnapping thousands of children,” Sir Richard said.

"They are watching in horror as their soldiers ravage a kindred country. They know in their hearts that Putin's case for attacking a fellow Slavic nation is fraudulent, a miasma of lies and fantasy."

Speaking from Prague, he suggested Russians must be dealing with "the same tugs of conscience" from the Ukraine war as some Russians did in 1968 when Soviet tanks crushed the Prague Spring.

"I invite them to do what others have already done this past 18 months and join hands with us. Our door is always open," he continued.

He appealed to Russians grappling with these “same dilemmas” and assured them: “We will handle their offers of help with the discretion and professionalism for which my service is famed. Their secrets will always be safe with us.

"And together we will work to bring the bloodshed to an end."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

North Korea US Soldier

US says North Korea has not responded over American soldier who crossed border

The UK may seem some slightly warmer weather in August.

When will warmer weather return to the UK? Met Office makes new forecast for August

Congress Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy Jr denies making antisemitic comments

Aiden Aslin

'This is how I die': British soldier Aiden Aslin reveals moment he feared he would be killed by Russian torturer

APTOPIX Greece Wildfires

Greek fire crews lose control of blaze near Athens

US Israel

US imposes new sanctions to choke off Russia’s access to battlefield supplies

Police during a search operation for a dangerous wild animal near the village of Kleinmachnow in the southern suburbs of Berlin

German police hunt for lioness on the loose on the outskirts of Berlin

Protester Salwan Momika appears outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm

Iraq expels Swedish ambassador as protester desecrates Koran in Sweden

India Manipur Ethnic Clashes

India’s Modi condemns violence after video shows women being molested

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Home searched in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing tied to uncle of long-dead suspect

Simon Weston has slammed the EU for calling the Falkland Islands Islas Malvinas

Falklands War hero slams EU for calling islands the 'Islas Malvinas', the Argentinian name

Prince Harry looking gloomy alongside Meghan Markle in a cream top

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

King Charles is on the lookout for a new staff member in Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is looking to fill a vital £37,000 role in Buckingham Palace with meals included – could it be you?

Russia Crime and Punishment

Russia seeking 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny, ally says

Brianna Ghey died in February

Teenager pleads not guilty to murdering transgender teenager Brianna Ghey

Russia Belarus Wagner

Wagner mercenaries train with Belarusian military near Polish border

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX India Weather

Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 in western India

Pakistan Militant Attack

Four officers killed as suicide bombers attack Pakistan police

Miguel Alvaro was locked up for nearly three weeks

Man arrested in Turkey and locked up for 20 days 'because he looked gay and was wearing a crop top'
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the Women’s World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland

Women’s World Cup security heightened after deadly shooting in Auckland

Pakistan Ukraine

Ukraine and Pakistan call for restoration of Black Sea grain deal

Police rushed to Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

Man arrested after 'suspicious' death of woman in her 60s at hospital in Cornwall

David Carrick will serve a minimum 30 years in prison after admitting to 85 offences

Watchdog launches multiple investigations into claims Met Police failed to take David Carrick allegations seriously
The pair announced their split after seven years together earlier this week.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara to divorce amid reports of ‘differences’ on having kids – but $100m prenup stands
Ronan Keating paid tribute to his brother at his funeral

Ronan Keating weeps as he pays tribute to brother Ciarán at funeral after horror crash death
Boots plans to close 300 stores

Boots stores closure: First of 300 shops begin to close - here's the full list

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan asked to return back to the US with the Bidens

Harry and Meghan 'asked to return to US on Air Force One with the Bidens' after Queen's funeral
Daniel Craig accused of not standing up for the Princess of Wales

Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan could be forced to 'downsize' Montecito mansion after Spotify deal collapses

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit