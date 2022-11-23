British ex-Paralympian John McFall selected to become first disabled astronaut

23 November 2022, 18:16 | Updated: 23 November 2022, 18:25

John McFall, who was selected from among 200 candidates, is joining the space training corps as a “para-astronaut”, and hopes to become the first disabled person to go to space as part of a feasibility study.
John McFall, who was selected from among 200 candidates, is joining the space training corps as a “para-astronaut”, and hopes to become the first disabled person to go to space as part of a feasibility study. Picture: Twitter / LBC

By Chris Samuel

A British former Paralympian is set to become the world’s first disabled astronaut after being selected for the European Space Agency (ESA)'s training programme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John McFall, who was selected from among 200 candidates, is joining the space training corps as a “para-astronaut”, and hopes to become the first disabled person to go to space as part of a feasibility study.

Mr McFall lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident at the age of 19 but went on to become a successful track and field athlete.

The 41-year-old represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Paralympics, bagging a bronze medal at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing.

After the ESA’s announcement at Paris' Grand Palais Ephemere, Mr McFall described the opportunity to make a groundbreaking trip to space “inspiring and exhilarating”.

Read more: 'We have failed to control our borders' Suella Braverman admits as she blames migrants and people smugglers

Read more: World Cup of shocks: Now Japan beat Germany in second stunning upset - after Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia

He said: “With my broad scientific background and a vast range of experiences, I felt compelled to try and help ESA answer this question: 'Can we get someone with a physical disability to do meaningful work in space?'”

Mr McFall was a foundation doctor in the NHS from 2014 to 2016, working in a range of medical and surgical specialties in South East Wales.

In 2016, he became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons, and is currently a Trauma and Orthopaedic Specialist Registrar practising in the south of England.

The former athlete is currently studying for his Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) exams.

The Surrey-born athlete is married and has three children.

He's joined in ESA’s class of 2022 by fellow Brits Rosemary Coogan, an astronomer who is joining as a career astronaut, and Meganne Christian, who will become a member of the ESA’s astronaut reserve.

Over 22,500 people applied, with the largest number coming from France with 7,087, followed by Germany (3,695), and the UK (2,000).

The career astronauts, which also include Pablo Álvarez Fernández from Spain, Sophie Adenot from France, Marco Sieber from Switzerland, and Raphaël Liégeois from Belgium, were selected after a rigorous process lasting over a year.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “This is a momentous day for the UK Space Agency, our space sector and the country as a whole.

“Through our investment in the European Space Agency, the UK is playing a leading role in space exploration and collaborating with international partners to use the unique vantage point of space to benefit life on Earth.”

“Space has an incredible power to inspire and I am sure Rosemary, John and Meganne will become heroes for many young people and inspire them to shoot for the stars.

“It’s also important to remember that, behind every astronaut, there is a dedicated team of people, including in the UK, working behind the scenes to achieve the incredible.”

The announcement comes after the UK Government committed £1.84bn for important space programmes at this year’s European Space Agency Council of Ministers meeting in Paris.

The investment will cover a range of programmes from space sustainability to supporting the UK-built Rosalind Franklin Mars Rover.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

1

Will Ferrell in unlikely 'war of words' with Aaron Ramsdale after Three Lions keeper makes 'W*****man' jibe ahead of USA v England clash
Rainbow corner flags

Fifa criticised for letting Qatar ‘run the show’ over LGBTQ+ protest threats

Strikes are set to go ahead

Thousands of Royal Mail staff to go ahead with Black Friday strikes, plunging Brits into shopping chaos

Cat In Suitcase

Let the cat out of the bag: Airport security staff spot stowaway in suitcase

Nadia Nadim and her mother

ITV World Cup pundit leaves game early after her mother dies from being run over by a truck

Hospital damaged by missile strike

Newborn baby killed as Russian rocket strikes hospital in eastern Ukraine

Artillery shells

US to bolster Ukrainian defences with £330m of ammunition and generators

1

Tory party braced for MP exodus after Chloe Smith and William Wragg announce they'll stand down

Suella Braverman and migrants

'We have failed to control our borders' Suella Braverman admits as she blames migrants and people smugglers

e

Love, Actually star 'reduced to dressing in dead people's clothes' after being conned out of life savings by a friend

Jerusalem explosion

Teenager killed after twin blasts strike near bus stops in Jerusalem

In a letter shared with The Sun, Bronson - who now uses the name Salvador - wrote about his plans should he be released from HMP Woodhill prison in Buckinghamshire.

'Most violent prisoner in Britain' Charles Bronson makes apparent threat in letter ahead of public parole hearing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West comp

Kanye West 'bullied Adidas staff and showed them porn and nudes of Kim Kardashian'

A mass grave has been discovered in Mexico

53 bags of human remains discovered at international arts festival after dog spotted with human hand in its mouth

Rishi Sunak appoints top KC to investigate bullying claims against Dominic Raab

Rishi Sunak appoints top barrister to investigate bullying allegations against deputy PM Dominic Raab

Germany suffered a shock defeat to Japan

World Cup of shocks: Now Japan beat Germany in second stunning upset - after Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesia Earthquake

Boy trapped under house for two days rescued from quake rubble

The Germany team cover their mouths in their team photo in protest

German players cover their mouths in Qatari stadium in protest over OneLove armbands

Smells the cat got into the luggage

Airport security 'shocked' to find cat packed in passenger's luggage

The Neptune

First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

Sarah Sands and her three sons

Mother describes how she knifed paedophile neighbour to death after he abused three of her sons
Walmart Mass Shooting

Gunman at Virginia Walmart store was employee, police say

Bee Rowlatt shared the picture of her child stuffed in the luggage rack looking at their phone

Mother’s fury after she’s forced to stuff her child into a luggage rack on packed train - after paying over £180
1

Dad's tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughters, 1 & 3, & wife killed in Nottingham fire, as locals pay their respects
Aftermath of shelling in Kyiv

Power outages in Ukrainian cities and Moldova after new strikes

Boris Johnson

German government rejects Boris Johnson’s claims over Ukraine war stance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Brits will get first taste of 'terrible winter' ahead as the NHS is stretched to breaking point
'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming wave of strikes, says caller

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

Daniel Barnett asks if the Dominic Rabb investigation is likely to be a cover-up

Is the investigation into Dominic Raab likely to be a cover-up?

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers
Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Scottish Referendum

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Caller slams RMT strike

'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ says Nick Ferrari caller

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ raging caller tells Nick Ferrari

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit