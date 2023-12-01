Nearly half-a-million British Gas customers can get paid to reduce energy this evening

Children look at a washing machine. British Gas customers can get paid to reduce their energy this evening. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Nearly half a million British Gas customers have the opportunity to get paid for cutting their energy use this evening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The energy company joined the National Grid Electricity Operator's (ESO) Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) last winter as part of efforts to get customers to use less energy and prevent blackouts at the busiest times.

Despite the scheme being launched last winter, when there was a greater risk of energy blackouts, the programme is also running this year.

The scheme means that if customers reduce energy usage today, households will receive cash discounts on their bills.

The British Gas scheme is part of the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) event scheduled between 4.30pm and 6pm this evening.

The 425,000 customers enrolled in British Gas' PeakSave scheme have the opportunity to participate in the event.

Households could earn £5 for every kWh they save during the period. They also have the benefit of receiving half-price energy on Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

Read More: Brits in line for payout if they use less energy on Wednesday night as National Grid scheme kicks in

Read More: Ofgem confirms average household energy bills to rise by £94 a year from January

The scheme doesn't mean that households have to switch off all lights, but are instead encouraged to turn off appliances not in use like washing machines.

Each electricity company has its own eligibility criteria to join the scheme if it's participating. Customers are, however, required to have an active smart meter to issue 30-minute readings.

The energy company is aiming to reduce energy use by 30 per cent, but households will earn money with any reduction.

It comes after the National Grid booted up its Live Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) earlier this week on Wednesday between 5pm and 6.30pm.