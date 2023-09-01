British girl 'raped ten times' in Gibraltar as police arrest 25-year-old Spanish care worker

By Will Taylor

A British girl has allegedly been raped ten times in Gibraltar.

Officers in the overseas territory have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the attack.

The Royal Gibraltar Police said Pedro Luis Garcia Vallejo, 25, of La Linea, the small town in Spain just north of the territory's border.

Reports describe him as a Spanish care worker. He is in custody and was set to appear in court on Friday.

He was charged with ten counts of rape against an underage female.

Police did not confirm her nationality girl but reports on the rock say she is British.

The news follows a string of alleged sex attacks involving British victims across Europe in recent weeks.

Last month, a 15-year-old British girl said she was raped by a 16-year-old Italian early in the morning on the Greek island of Halki.

An 18-year-old British woman was allegedly raped by six men - five from France and one from Switzerland - who she encountered at a party in Magaluf. The attack is said to have happened at a hotel, where she was found crying in the lobby by security.

Before that, a 21-year-old British woman alleged she was raped by an Israeli after she met him in a club in Athens.