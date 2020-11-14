British Hindus celebrate Diwali festival at home

14 November 2020, 16:43 | Updated: 14 November 2020, 16:54

A Diwali art piece by Chila Kumari Singh Burman has been installed outside the Tate Britain gallery
A Diwali art piece by Chila Kumari Singh Burman has been installed outside the Tate Britain gallery. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Thousands of families in the UK are celebrating Diwali today as the Hindu festival gets underway.

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is typically celebrated by socialising and exchanging gifts with friends and family, as well as lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolise a victory of light over darkness.

Fireworks are also a major part of the celebrations, but gatherings to celebrate have been banned this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Major events celebrating the festival have also been cancelled in the UK and around the world will be much different, with families told to stay at home and avoid mixing between households.

An neon lights art piece has been installed on the facade of the Tate Britain gallery in London
An neon lights art piece has been installed on the facade of the Tate Britain gallery in London. Picture: PA Images
Official Diwali celebrations have been cancelled this year with families celebrating at home
Official Diwali celebrations have been cancelled this year with families celebrating at home. Picture: PA Images

Official parades and fireworks displays have also been cancelled, but eye-catching art installations have gone up to commemorate the festival.

Outside the Tate Modern in London, artist Chila Kumari Singh Burman created a neon light display called 'Remembering A Brave New World' to celebrate Diwali.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, a practising Hindu, told reporters on Friday that celebrations would be "difficult" this year but was optimistic about spending the festival at home.

"But we’ve got Zoom, we’ve got the phone, and most importantly, we’ve got each other," he said.

"Whether you can see someone or not the bond of family, that bond of love is always going to be there.”

Covid-19 restrictions have not stopped people celebrating Diwali at home and enjoying art installations across the UK
Covid-19 restrictions have not stopped people celebrating Diwali at home and enjoying art installations across the UK. Picture: PA Images
Passers by enjoy the art installation celebrating Diwali outside the Tate Britain gallery
Passers by enjoy the art installation celebrating Diwali outside the Tate Britain gallery. Picture: PA Images

Over a billion Hindus around the world are celebrating the start of the festival - over 800 million of them in India.

Many temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online to avoid large gatherings. In New Delhi, worried residents opted for low-key celebrations.

In a bid to encourage people to stay home, India's top officials and leaders held prayer ceremonies at temple which were broadcast on television and social media.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The owners of Felixstowe Port have warned of "chaos" in the run up to Christmas

Christmas 'chaos' at UK ports due to Brexit and Covid stockpiling
Black Pete protesters

Low-key arrival for St Nicholas amid Dutch restrictions and racism protests
Diwali

India celebrates Diwali amid pandemic and pollution fears

Mike Pompeo

Pompeo arrives in France at start of awkward seven-nation tour
Parts of London and the South East have been issued with a yellow weather warning

UK weather: Flooding, heavy rain and severe gales to bash parts of Britain
Thailand Protests

Thai protesters rally again, promoting range of causes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Dominic Cummings has left his role as Chief Advisor to Boris Johnson

What does Dominic Cummings' No 10 departure mean and who could replace him?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list

David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list
Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears
Cummings caused more problems than he solved, says ex-Civil Service chief

Cummings caused more problems than he solved, says ex-Civil Service chief
Brexit deal may be struck now Cummings has resigned, MEP suggests

Brexit deal may be struck now Cummings has resigned, MEP suggests
Dominic Cummings 'sees himself as a movie star,' insists Alastair Campbell

Dominic Cummings 'sees himself as a movie star,' insists Alastair Campbell
Dominic Cummings "still up to mischief" in Government, despite reports

Gina Miller: Dominic Cummings 'still up to mischief' in Government, despite reports

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London