Shocking moment Brit is caught at airport with '23 kilos of cocaine stashed inside his suitcase'

The man was stopped and search by police after his "suspicious attitude". Picture: Twitter/ElPais

By Kieran Kelly

A British man was arrested at an airport in Colombia after trying to head back to the UK with 23 kilos of cocaine in his suitcase.

The man was spotted by police after displaying "suspicious attitude", prompting them to stop and search him.

He was stopped as tried to board a flight to Bogota, where he had planned to board another flight to London.

Footage posted by Colombian media outlet El Pais shows the Brit watching police unpack his luggage, discovering around £2 million worth of cocaine.

In the video, the police can be heard telling the Brit: "We're going to do a test called a narcotest".

👉En el aeropuerto Alfonso Bonilla Aragón de Palmira fue capturado un ciudadano británico, quién llevaba 23 kilos de cocaína en su equipaje, el cual fue detectado por un perro antinarcóticos. El extranjero pretendía llevar este equipaje a Londres. pic.twitter.com/5Ydrff0oqw — El País Cali 📰 (@elpaiscali) March 3, 2023

Police commander in Valle del Cauca Ever Gomez said: "We found 16 packets containing 23 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride inside his luggage.

"He has been remanded in prison after appearing before a judge."

The incident took place at Alfonso Bonilla Aragon International Airport, which is located between Palmira and Cali. It is Colombia's fourth-busiest airport based on passenger volume.

Local media outlets reported that an investigation has begun into whether the man has any ties to drug cartels.