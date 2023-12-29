Mystery as British medic, 26, 'found dead in her bed in Ukraine' after serving in war for 18 months

29 December 2023, 17:31

Katherine Mielniczuk has died aged 26 in Ukraine
Katherine Mielniczuk has died aged 26 in Ukraine. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A British woman who volunteered in the war in Ukraine for eighteen months has been found dead in her bed, with no explanation for why she died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katherine Mielniczuk, known as Kasia, was discovered in bed in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Local volunteer organisation Project Konstantin announced her death with "deep regret".

"We learned of this dreadful news a couple of hours ago and after talks with her family, we have offered to help," they said.

"All we know is that she was discovered in her bed this morning (24 December 2023), the cause of her death at this stage is not being treated as suspicious."

Read more: Putin unleashes massive revenge attack on Ukraine 'hitting maternity hospital' after humiliating destruction of warship

Read more: Furious Putin 'orders Crimea commanders to the frontline' as punishment for humiliating sinking of Black Sea ship

Katherine Mielniczuk
Katherine Mielniczuk. Picture: Facebook

South-east London-born Kasia, 26, was serving in the 151st unit of the Special Operations Forces and had been in Ukraine for a year and a half.

Her family said in a statement: "She devoted her life to helping others, as a medic, as a scientist and researcher, and as a friend.

"She volunteered her last 18 months in Ukraine, working in logistical aid and as a combat medic all over the country.

"It is impossible to truly convey what an incredible woman Katherine was or how deeply and widely she was loved and will be missed.

Katherine Mielniczuk
Katherine Mielniczuk. Picture: Facebook

"Kasia is gone, but the endless warmth, love and grace she brought to the world will never be lost."

Her family set up a fundraiser to help bring her body back to the UK.

One friend commented: "I will forever miss our hours-long phone calls, where I could talk to you about anything and everything, and walking dogs from the animal shelter together."

Another wrote: "At university you were always someone who I could turn to and looked out for me. I’m really going to miss you. I’ll see you when I’m older xx."

It comes after Russia launched massive missile strikes across Ukraine
It comes after Russia launched massive missile strikes across Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Kasia first worked in Ukraine as a instructor and combat medic with a group called StaySafeUA.

Earlier this year she had moved to serve on the frontline.

Her former boss at StaySafeUA Andriy Depko told MailOnline: "She did so much for Ukraine in the 13 months she was with us, before she left to be a military paramedic.

"She wanted to be on the very front lines, saving soldiers and using the education and skills she had. She wanted to be there 24/7.

"She wanted to show how brave she was."

Ukraine is 'winning' says Defence Sec as he pledges continual support

The news comes as Ukraine struggles nearly two years into its war with Russia.

On Friday, Vladimir Putin unleashed a massive air raid on Ukraine, killing twelve people and wounding dozens more after his humiliating loss of a warship.

Kyiv said 158 drones and missiles blasted targets across the country, including a maternity hospital and people's homes.

Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv were all struck.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boeing-737 Inspections

Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 Max jets for possible loose bolt

Rafah wreckage

Displaced Palestinians flood southern Gaza town as Israel expands offensive

Bradley in the Moors

Woman rushed to hospital with serious burns after 'explosion' near Alton Towers destroys holiday cottage

A damaged building

Russia launches 122 missiles and 36 drones in war’s ‘biggest aerial barrage’

Passau Incident

Mother and daughter dead after truck hits several people in southern German city

Tony Chung

Hong Kong pro-independence activist seeks asylum in UK

James Bourne

Busted star James Bourne rushed to hospital after being bitten by black widow spider

Poland Politics Media

Poland says ‘everything indicates’ Russian missile briefly entered its airspace

Alps mountaintop near Mont Blanc

British mother, 54, and son, 22, killed in French Alps avalanche after being swept away while skiing

A person has died following an outbreak of E. Coli

One person dies after E. Coli outbreak linked to cheese

French police

France heightens New Year’s Eve security, with 90,000 police officers mobilised

Ksenia Fadeyeva and Alexei Navalny

Associate of Russian opposition leader Navalny jailed for nine years

Christian Marriott

'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' was wonderful father who wanted to help, family says

The cyclist knocked off Jewish people's hats in North London

Hunt for cyclist who knocked off Jewish people's hats and assaulted child in North London

Mont Blanc

Two skiers killed in Mont Blanc avalanche

Ukraine has been battered in a massive Russian strike

Putin unleashes massive revenge attack on Ukraine 'hitting maternity hospital' after humiliating destruction of warship

Latest News

See more Latest News

Missile damage

Russia unleashes one of its biggest aerial barrages yet against Ukraine

Mia Schem was held hostage by Hamas for 54 days

Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem says she was treated like 'an animal at the safari' and operated on without painkillers
US Space Plane

US military space plane blasts off on secretive years-long mission

Artyom Kamardin

Russian poet given jail term for reciting verses against war in Ukraine

The best photos of 2023

Best photos of 2023: King Charles' moment with Camilla, Icelandic volcano erupts and Keir Starmer 'glitter bombed'
Ethel Beach

Teenage surfer dies after shark attack off South Australia

Travellers have been urged to make their New Year's Eve trip as early as Friday

New Year's Eve revellers told to travel as early as Friday to avoid weekend of train chaos

Price Cap

US imposes sanctions on money exchange services funding Houthi rebels

Donald Trump

Maine bars Trump from presidential primary ballot under insurrection clause

Donald Trump

Maine becomes second state to bar Donald Trump from running for president over 'insurrection'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit