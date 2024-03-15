British pensioner living in France murdered by neighbour she asked for sellotape

Susan Higginbotham, 67, was found dead in September 2021 at her home in a south west France. Picture: Family handout

By Flaminia Luck

A man who murdered a retired British woman living in France has been sentenced to life in prison this week.

Susan Higginbotham, 67, was strangled in her home in Esclottes, near Bordeaux, by Hicham Bahloul in 2021, according to a French newspaper.

Bahloul, 42, who reportedly suffers from several mental health problems - including schizophrenia - spent years in psychiatric hospital care.

In court, Bahloul said: “If you let me out I’ll do it again.”

It also emerged Mr Bahloul had entered Ms Higginbotham’s house with intent to kill her.

He is said to have "snapped" after Ms Higginbotham reportedly asked him to borrow adhesive tape several times in one day, reported The Connexion.

Esclottes is a small commune in the Lot-et-Garonne area of south west France. Picture: Google Images

At the trial, Ms Higginbotham was described as someone who loved life and was “living her dream” in France, which she “adored”.

She was reportedly on polite speaking terms with Bahloul, and there were no reports of conflicts between them.

The court heard that Bahloul, who was living with his parents at the time of the murder, had reportedly cut all contact with his family, and had even threatened them.

He said that he committed murder as another way to put even more distance between himself and his family members, and to remain in jail.

Bahloul’s lawyer has admitted that it was the first time he had seen such a situation “In 27 years of my career”.

He said: “I have a client who feels safe in prison, and wants to stay there. He struggles with freedom.”

On Wednesday, Bahloul was sentence to life in a court in Agen.