UK police officer who sent 'grossly offensive' George Floyd meme acquitted

21 April 2021, 18:14

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd's murder on Tuesday
Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd's murder on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A police officer who sent a "grossly offensive" George Floyd meme to colleagues has been acquitted of a criminal charge.

Sergeant Geraint Jones admitted sharing the image on a WhatsApp group five days after Mr Floyd's death, on 30 May last year.

However, he insisted he did not mean to cause offence by doing so.

Plymouth Magistrates' Court heard the officer, 47, forwarded the meme to eight others, including six serving police officers, after being sent it by a friend.

READ MORE: Minneapolis police practices to be investigated after George Floyd murder verdict

READ MORE: George Floyd death: A timeline of events as Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murder

The meme featured Mr Floyd's arrest in Minneapolis, USA, with a naked image of American man Wardy Joubert III superimposed on it.

Two members of the WhatsApp group replied with laughing emojis, but one member complained about the image, causing the matter to be referred to Devon and Cornwall Police's professional standards department.

Sgt Jones, a custody sergeant in Torquay who had served with the police for 23 years, deleted the meme and apologised for sending it.

He was later charged with sending a grossly offensive image, contrary to the Communications Act 2003, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

District Judge Jo Matson acquitted Sgt Jones of the charge against him during a hearing at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

She said: "Although I have found the image to be grossly offensive to the black and minority ethnic community, I find that the prosecution have not proved beyond reasonable doubt the mental element required for a conviction for this offence.

"They have not made me sure it was not intended as a joke by Mr Jones."

Sgt Jones previously stood trial at the court on 19 March.

The trial heard he sent the meme to a WhatsApp group named "work social" just before 8pm on 30 May last year.

The image of Wardy Joubert III was superimposed over former officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Giving evidence during his trial, Sgt Jones said it "never even entered my mind" that the image might cause gross offence to anyone.

"Maybe I was after a cheap laugh or trying to raise a smile. I didn't think about it deeply and I didn't look at the image in detail," he told the court.

The judge described Sgt Jones as a "very honest and open witness" during the case and found he had "clear regret" for sending the meme.

"I accept what Mr Jones tells me that, at that time, Mr Jones believed he was sending something as a joke - it clearly was not a joke and in retrospect he realises it certainly was not and that it was grossly offensive - but I am considering what was going on in his mind at the time," she said.

She added that Sgt Jones had previously seen and forwarded other memes featuring Mr Joubert, including possibly to some members of the WhatsApp group.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Hotel Bombing

Four killed in bomb attack at luxury Pakistan hotel

Further surge testing is to take place in Birmingham after a case of the South Africa Covid variant was found

Surge testing starts in Birmingham after South African Covid-19 variant discovered
Russia Navalny Protests

‘Hundreds arrested’ at demonstrations backing Russian opposition leader Navalny
The night will help inform how events can take place safely in the future

Thousands to attend legal club nights with no masks or social distancing
Indonesia Submarine

Indonesia searching for missing navy submarine with 53 on board
Joel Glazer (right) has said sorry to Manchester United fans over the European Super League

Man United co-owner Joel Glazer joins chairmen in apologising to fans over ESL

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder. It's a knee on your neck'

'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder, it's a knee on your neck'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

The caller reacted in the wake of a guilty verdict

Black James O'Brien caller describes Derek Chauvin verdict as 'bittersweet'
Nick questioned the former British ambassador to the US

'How racist is the US?'- Nick Ferrari questions a former British Ambassador
The former police officer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'How many times has Derek Chauvin done this when there was no video?'
The former FA Chair hit out at the plans

European Super League: Former FA Chairman calls for 'better football regulation'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London