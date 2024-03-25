British riding star Caroline March's final message before she died, aged 31, in assisted suicide

25 March 2024, 21:47 | Updated: 25 March 2024, 22:19

British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide following spinal cord injury
British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide following spinal cord injury. Picture: Alamy / Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The family of British riding star Caroline March have shared a final letter from the star revealing she chose to end her life aged 31 using assisted suicide following a horror spinal cord injury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms March, whose death was announced on Saturday, started her letter by saying: "Where to even start writing this.

"Ideally I'd like to say nothing at all, because at the end of the day the people who I care about know but of course everyone will have an opinion which they'll feel a need to say.

She continued: "I've never understood society's obsession with longevity and the need to live for as long as possible. Alan Watts, a well-known philosopher famously said, 'I'd rather have a short life that is full of what I love doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way'.

"Assisted suicide is always something that I believed in and have always said that if anything happened to me and I was forced into the predicament that I couldn't have the quality of life that I wanted, that would be the route I'd take.

"Not going to lie, never imagined it would come to fruition but here we are."

Quoting philosopher Alan Watts as part of the heart-wrenching letter, Caroline noted she&squot;d "rather have a short life that is full of what I love doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way".
Quoting philosopher Alan Watts as part of the heart-wrenching letter, Caroline noted she'd "rather have a short life that is full of what I love doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way". Picture: Facebook
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline on Saturday 23rd March 2024," her family announced.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline on Saturday 23rd March 2024," her family announced. Picture: Facebook

Ms March carried on: "I could keep going but it's a decision I've made which is the best route for me.'No one can truly understand what I have to go through.

"My utmost respect for anyone who hasn't only made a life after injury, but those that have flourished."

She went on: "All I ever wanted was a family and I'd have given up everything in an instant for one. Two/three little sprogs running round the family farm having inherited my feral ways.

"I really wanted to be a young mum and I'd have been a f****** good one."

Warning: The post below contains strong and graphic language

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline on Saturday 23rd March 2024. She wished to leave this...

Posted by Caroline March on Sunday, March 24, 2024

"There is a lot of new treatments for SCI and the developments are exciting. For anyone else's sake, I hope it continues so my projected future isn't the same for everyone.

"A broken back can soon be treated the same as a broken arm.

"It's not an existence I want. The bowel and bladder regime, sexual function, the entire impossibility to do anything and everything that I love.

"I have felt so much love from so many people the last few years. I just wish love could fix it or even make it bearable but it can't."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties have been raided

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes raided as part of ‘sex trafficking’ investigation

Former defence secretary John Spellar made the claim in Parliament

British Army would run out of munitions within ten days of war breaking out, former defence minister tells MPs

Cody Fisher (L) was attacked by a masked group at the Crane Club in Birmingham on Boxing Day 2022

Cody Fisher's killers planned to ‘shank up’ footballer after he ‘bumped into them in packed nightclub’

Russia Shooting

Putin says the gunmen who carried out concert attack were Islamic extremists

Senegal Elections

Senegal’s incumbent-backed candidate concedes in presidential election

UK set for Easter bank holiday washout as rain sweeps the country in latest forecast

Easter washout: UK braced for heavy rain and high winds ahead of bank holiday weekend

Sacha Baron Cohen has hit back at Rebel Wilson

Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Rebel Wilson over 'a**hole' allegations made in her explosive memoir

United Nations-Humanitarian Chief

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths stepping down for health reasons

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu labelled the move a "major shift" in US policy

Israel cancels White House visit after UN Security Council passes resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Twitter logo

Judge dismisses lawsuit by X against researchers over hate speech on platform

Israel Palestinians

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza during Muslim holy month of Ramadan

A British farmer from Kent, Richard Ash, joined LBC's Andrew Marr this evening

British farmers descend on central London during rush hour in angry protest over ‘lack of government support’

The store was closed down immediately

KFC customers forced to leave east London restaurant mid-meal after officers find rats in kitchen

Trump Media Trading

Trump’s social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday

The cryptocurrency exchange website Binance is seen through a magnifying glass

Binance executive detained in Nigeria amid crypto crackdown escapes custody

Kate, 42, has begun a preventative course of chemotherapy after she was discovered to have had cancer following major abdominal surgery.

Sarah Ferguson 'full of admiration' for Kate following cancer diagnosis and hopes she now has 'space to heal'

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Spain Dani Alves Sexual Assault

Dani Alves released from prison after paying bail amid rape conviction in Spain

Trump Hush Money

Court offer over Trump’s civil fraud judgment if he puts up 175 million dollars

Trump Hush Money

Judge sets April 15 trial date in Trump’s New York hush money case

British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide following spinal chord injury

British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide after career-ending spinal cord injury
Oliver Dowden says two individuals and a company have been sanctioned by the UK government

‘Malicious’ cyber hacks launched by China thwarted as UK announces new sanctions

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at International Space Station

Nigeria School Kidnapping

Nigerian military returns more than 130 abducted schoolchildren

Kate has formed a close bond with the King since joining the royal family.

King Charles 'inspired Kate to share cancer diagnosis' after he received 'warmth and affection' over his own health battle
Senate Israel

Netanyahu cancels trip to Washington to protest over UN’s Gaza ceasefire call

Russia Shooting

Russian officials call for harsh punishment for perpetrators of concert attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal couple have reportedly put the 'Harry problem' to the back of their minds.

William and Kate have put ‘Harry problem’ aside and have ‘no plans for reconciliation’ during his visit next month
Deborah James would have been 'proud' of Princess Kate, her parents have said.

Deborah James' parents say daughter would have been ‘proud’ of Princess Kate’s bravery in cancer battle
China, Russia and Iran 'behind wild conspiracy theories about Princess of Wales' in attempt to destabilise Britain

China, Russia and Iran 'behind wild conspiracy theories about Princess of Wales' in attempt to destabilise Britain

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit