British riding star Caroline March's final message before she died, aged 31, in assisted suicide

British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide following spinal cord injury. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

The family of British riding star Caroline March have shared a final letter from the star revealing she chose to end her life aged 31 using assisted suicide following a horror spinal cord injury.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms March, whose death was announced on Saturday, started her letter by saying: "Where to even start writing this.

"Ideally I'd like to say nothing at all, because at the end of the day the people who I care about know but of course everyone will have an opinion which they'll feel a need to say.

She continued: "I've never understood society's obsession with longevity and the need to live for as long as possible. Alan Watts, a well-known philosopher famously said, 'I'd rather have a short life that is full of what I love doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way'.

"Assisted suicide is always something that I believed in and have always said that if anything happened to me and I was forced into the predicament that I couldn't have the quality of life that I wanted, that would be the route I'd take.

"Not going to lie, never imagined it would come to fruition but here we are."

Quoting philosopher Alan Watts as part of the heart-wrenching letter, Caroline noted she'd "rather have a short life that is full of what I love doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way". Picture: Facebook

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline on Saturday 23rd March 2024," her family announced. Picture: Facebook

Ms March carried on: "I could keep going but it's a decision I've made which is the best route for me.'No one can truly understand what I have to go through.

"My utmost respect for anyone who hasn't only made a life after injury, but those that have flourished."

She went on: "All I ever wanted was a family and I'd have given up everything in an instant for one. Two/three little sprogs running round the family farm having inherited my feral ways.

"I really wanted to be a young mum and I'd have been a f****** good one."

Warning: The post below contains strong and graphic language

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline on Saturday 23rd March 2024. She wished to leave this... Posted by Caroline March on Sunday, March 24, 2024

"There is a lot of new treatments for SCI and the developments are exciting. For anyone else's sake, I hope it continues so my projected future isn't the same for everyone.

"A broken back can soon be treated the same as a broken arm.

"It's not an existence I want. The bowel and bladder regime, sexual function, the entire impossibility to do anything and everything that I love.

"I have felt so much love from so many people the last few years. I just wish love could fix it or even make it bearable but it can't."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK