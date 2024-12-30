British teen, 18, 'surrenders' to Dubai authorities to begin one-year sentence after 'holiday romance’ with girl, 17, in UAE

30 December 2024, 08:45 | Updated: 30 December 2024, 08:48

British teen, 18, 'surrenders' to Dubai authorities to begin one-year sentence after 'holiday romance’ with London girl, 17
British teen, 18, 'surrenders' to Dubai authorities to begin one-year sentence after 'holiday romance’ with London girl, 17. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A British teenager who was sentenced to one year in a Dubai jail following a holiday romance with a 17-year-old girl from London has handed himself in to UAE authorities.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marcus Fakana, from North London, was sentenced to a one-year prison term following a short relationship with the teenage girl, who is now also 18.

The Tottenham-born teenager has now handed himself in to Dubai authorities to begin his sentence at the notorious Al Awir prison - a maximum security jail.

The incident, which took place during a family holiday in September, saw Mr Fakana subsequently arrested in Dubai after the girl and her family had returned to the UK.

The teen had previously pleaded with the emirate's ruler to "let me go home" after his sentence was handed down, admitting his family were "devastated and in shock."

In a message posted before entering prison, the student wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my fight."

Marcus Fakana has been sentenced to one year in jail for a 'holiday romance'
Marcus Fakana has been sentenced to one year in jail for a 'holiday romance'. Picture: Detained in Dubai

"It's been a long fight but nothing is hard with my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ guiding me," he continued.

"I'm grateful for all the people who helped by donating to me and my family of faith for supporting me."

Detained In Dubai, a campaign group representing those like Fakana who are held in the UAE, said the teen felt "abandoned by the British government" following the judgement.

The teenager was expected to appeal the verdict, but instead chose to hand himself in to authorities to avoid extending his ordeal.

An appeal in the UAE could have seen the teenager handed an even longer jail sentence following a lengthy appeals process.

Read more: Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Read more: Five Palestine Action activists arrested over Elbit Systems factory protest on Christmas Day

Branding the verdict "an utter disgrace" and "an embarrassment to Britain".

The group had previously relayed a message from the teen early in December following the sentencing, with Mr Fakana adding he "never intended to break the law. It didn't occur to me at the time and for that, I'm sorry."

"I am asking His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to please forgive me and pardon me. "

"Let me go home. Please give me my life back."

Marcus Fakana has been jailed in Dubai
Marcus Fakana has been jailed in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

Mr Fakana feels abandoned by the British government, according to the campaign group Detained in Dubai. The family appealed for help from Foreign Secretary David Lammy - who is also their MP - after Mr Fakana was arrested.

The problem began in August when Mr Fakana, 18, struck up a holiday romance with the woman while on holiday in Dubai with his parents.

The Tottenham-born teenager was allegedly reported to Dubai’s authorities by the girl’s mother after their fling was discovered.

Read more: Family of Brit teen facing 20 years in Dubai prison over fling with 17-year-old girl pleads with country's ruler for help

Read more: Brit teenager, 18, facing 20-year jail sentence for 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl in Dubai

The girl, also from London, was reportedly back in the UK when her mother made the allegation.

Mr Fakana was arrested by local police and has been in custody since September.

Dubai recently legalised sex outside of marriage - but both parties must be over 18.

In a statement posted on social media, Ms Stirling said: "The UK was once the most diplomatically influential Western country in the Middle East.

Marcus pleaded directly to Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to pardon him
Marcus pleaded directly to Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to pardon him. Picture: Getty

"Now, we are seeing countries like Canada, Malaysia, Ireland and the US leaving the UK way behind.

"The Labour government should be ashamed they have not secured the freedom of a teenage tourist. It wasn't a difficult job."

Ms Stirling said Mr Fakana, who has been held in Dubai since September, will appeal against his sentence and was "desperately hoping to come home this week".

According to the human rights group, the holiday became “a months-long ordeal that could lead to 20 years in prison.”

Mr Fakana said: “We had a wonderful time together. We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict.

"My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy."

Earlier, Mr Fakana’s parent issued a statement pleading for help from both the public and Dubai’s ruler, HH Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum.

His parents said: “We've sought assistance from Foreign secretary David Lammy to ensure his right to upheld and we ask Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, to please let our boy come home.

“This ordeal has caused us terrible emotional and financial strain and every day is an emotional battle."

A fundraiser for Mr Fakana has raised over £34,000.

Dubai Public Prosecution said earlier: "Under UAE law, the girl is legally classified as a minor, and in accordance with procedures recognised internationally, her mother - being the legal guardian - filed the complaint.

"Dubai's legal system is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial judicial proceedings."

Ms Stirling added: "I urge young people and parents to reconsider holidays in Dubai where so many people find themselves at risk of unfair and lengthy detention in prisons notorious for human rights abuses and torture.

"Holidaymakers should book elsewhere until Marcus is free."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting a British man in the UAE and are in contact with his family.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

North Korea South Korean Prisoners

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached president

A court sketch showing Gisele Pelicot and ex-husband Dominique Pelicot during his trial

Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband will not appeal against his 20-year prison sentence

South Korea Plane Fire

South Korea to inspect Boeing planes amid bid to determine cause of fatal crash

Second Jeju Air flight forced to turn back over landing gear issues just a day after 179 died in South Korean inferno

Second Jeju Air flight forced to turn back over landing gear issues just a day after 179 died in South Korea inferno

A police forensics team arriving at the hotel in Bangkok

Hotel fire in Bangkok tourist area kills three foreigners

Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban letter tells NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure

cigarette smoking

Single cigarette can 'shave 22 minutes off your life' government research reveals

A man vapes on a disposable electronic cigarette in Brussels

Belgium bringing in new year ban on disposable electronic cigarettes

A close-up of Jimmy Carter

Joe Biden leads tributes to Jimmy Carter following ex-president’s death aged 100

v

WATCH: Moment rapist is caught by student police officers after dramatic chase through streets

A close-up of Linda Lavin

Tony-winning Broadway actress Linda Lavin dies aged 87

Rose Avenue

Seven arrested after 18-year-old found stabbed to death in street

Vehicles pass along the M5 motorway

Wrong-way driving on England's motorways increased by 15% in past year, investigation finds

Police forensics team arrive at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand

Three foreigners among several dead after fire at popular Thai tourist hotel

Former US President Jimmy Carter has passed away aged 100.

Biden, Trump and Obama lead tributes to former US President Jimmy Carter following death, aged 100

PA REVIEW OF THE YEAR 2024 File photo dated 03/08/24: Police officers face protesters in Liverpool, following the stabbing attacks in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Issue date: Monday December 16, 2024.

Largest police forces saw double increase in hate crimes as October 7 and Southport cause spikes

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 28/11/06 of a dentist checking condition of a patient's teeth. Around one in eight parents claim they have been able to sign up their child to an NHS dentist

More than 5 million Brits living without dentist as NHS services dry up throughout England

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)

Netanyahu has prostate removed as crises mount at home and abroad amid wars

A man casts his vote in Croatia's presidential election, at a polling station in Zagreb

Croatia’s incumbent president wins most votes at polls but still faces runoff

Carter Why Not Me

How Washington outsider Jimmy Carter wooed voters tired of Vietnam and Watergate

Obit Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, dies aged 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter has passed away aged 100.

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem

Netanyahu’s prostate surgery a success as he faces crises on multiple fronts

King Charles and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have paid condolences to the 179 victims of the South Korea plane crash earlier today.

The King and Prime Minister pay condolences to 179 victims of South Korea plane crash

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s Kim vows toughest anti-US policy before Trump takes office

Part of the Azerbaijan Airlines’ Embraer 190 lies on the ground near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan’s president says crashed plane was shot down in Kazakhstan by Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News