Brit teenager, 18, facing 20-year jail sentence for 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl in Dubai

By Henry Moore

A British teenager is facing a 20-year jail sentence after allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl in Dubai.

Marcus Fakana, 18, sparked a “holiday romance” while in the conservative nation with his parents in August, according to Detained in Dubai, a human rights group representing him.

The Tottenham-born teenager was allegedly reported to Dubai’s authorities by the girl’s mother after their fling was discovered.

The girl, also from London, was reportedly back in the UK when her mother made the allegation.

“Marcus was held at the notorious Al Barsha police station for three days, unable to make a phone call or speak with his parents,” Detained in Dubai said.

Dubai recently legalised sex outside of marriage - but both parties must be over 18.

According to the human rights group, the holiday became “a months-long ordeal that could lead to 20 years in prison.”

“We had a wonderful time together. We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict. My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy”, Mr Fakana told Detained in Dubai.

“When she left, I couldn’t wait to see her again when I got home. Then suddenly, police knocked on our hotel door. They said they were taking me in for questioning but wouldn’t tell me why. I couldn’t imagine what for. I was frightened and my parents were terrified”.

Following the report, Mr Fakana says he was held at a police station for three days, unable to contact his family.

“They were worried sick”, said Radha Stirling, Detained in Dubai’s chief executive said.

“He was told his girlfriend’s mother had reported the relationship to authorities in Dubai after she had arrived back in London.

“Marcus later found out the mother had looked on her daughter’s phone and found their chats and pictures. She was furious and reported him to Dubai’s police.

“This is clearly a very strict mother to involve police in a private matter that is completely legal in the country where she lives and where the children have grown up. Perhaps she wasn’t aware that she triggered the possibility of a young man of only 18 spending the next 20 years in prison.

“The girl was just a few months younger than Marcus and he didn’t know that at the time. This is not something Dubai should be prosecuting.

Ms Stirling added: “Parents will be scared to take their older teenagers on vacation with them where they could end up losing their lives over behaviour that’s completely legal in their own countries.”

Mr Fakana’s family are now calling on Tottenham MP and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to step in and help the teenager.

“Mr Lammy is in a perfect position to help young Marcus,” Ms Stirling said.

“Dubai police have the power to drop the case against Marcus and let him come home. This is not something we want to do to young people and we ask Mr Lammy MP to convey this message to his counterparts in the UAE.”

Stranded in Dubai, Mr Fakana says he is “living in Airbnbs in Dubai” while his family struggle to cover his £2,000 per month living costs.

He said: “They earn a humble living: my mother is a cleaner and my dad works in a warehouse,” he added. “They saved up for this one-off holiday and they have now used all of their savings.

“The police demanded 10,000 dirhams [£2,150] for bail … and the costs are mounting. I’m here all alone. I pray this nightmare will be over and I’ll be home for Christmas.”