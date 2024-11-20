British tourists 'in hospital with methanol poisoning' after drinking toxic shots in Laos holiday spot

Simone White is among several British tourists who have fallen ill. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

British tourists are thought to be among a group of several people in hospital with methanol poisoning in Laos.

Listen to this article

Six British holidaymakers are said to be among a group of 14 tourists who were taken seriously ill in the south-east Asian country.

Two Danish women are thought to have died. Among the other ill tourists are two Australians.

Simone White, a 28-year-old lawyer from Orpington in south-east London, is one of the British tourists who were rushed to hospital in the backpacker hotspot of Vang Vieng.

Ms White's friend Bethany Clarke, also from Orpington, was also hospitalised and issued an urgent warning for others in Vang Vieng to "please avoid all local spirits."

Simone White. Picture: LinkedIn

She said: "Our group stayed in Vang Vieng and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars. Just avoid them as so not worth it.

"Six of us who drank from the same place are in hospital currently with methanol poisoning.

It was not clear what the tourists drank, but methanol is sometimes used as a cheap alternative to ethanol as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death.

Duong Duc Toan, the owner of Nana Backpacker Hostel, said he had served his guests drinks - but that he and his staff had not touched them.

He said he was certain the poisoned drinks had not been served at his bar.

A view of Vang Vieng, Laos. Picture: Getty

Mr Toan added: "Right now the police [are telling] every hostel and hotel and bar to stop selling drinks in Vang Vieng.

“The police in Vang Vieng and [the capital] Vientiane already came to the hostel to check, the shop [where] we buy the vodka, check the shop [where] we buy the whisky.

“We don’t do anything wrong, for sure. I really take care of all of the customers [who] stay with our hotel and our hostel.”

The two sick Australian women, Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, are both 19 and from Melbourne.

Ms Jones' family have flown out to be with her at her bedside.

Foreign tourists have a drink at a night club at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos. Picture: Alamy

They said of their daughter and Ms Bowles: "They were filled with joy and had such incredible adventures ahead of them, travelling through Asia.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are providing consular assistance to British nationals and their families and are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Laos.”

Australia's department of foreign affairs and trade confirmed that it was providing consular assistance to two Australians and their families in Thailand.

"Our thoughts are with them at this deeply distressing time," the office said.