British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance

By Jasmine Moody

British teenager Alex Batty has now returned to the UK after being located in France six years following his disappearance.

Alex Batty, who was found in France six years after going missing in 2017, has returned to the UK, Greater Manchester Police has said.

He was accompanied by several British police officers and is set to reunite with his grandmother.

After leaving his mother, Alex then spent four days walking before being found by a delivery driver. Police said Alex walked at night and slept during the day before he was found walking along in the rain in the foothills of the Pyrenees early on Wednesday morning.

His grandmother, Susan Caruana has spent years waiting to be reunited with Alex. The two managed to talk over the phone earlier this week.

His grandmother and legal guardian, Ms Caruana previously said she "can't wait" to see him when he returns.

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK. Picture: Handout

Ms Caruana, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, added on Friday: "I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

"I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can't wait to see him when we're reunited.

"The main thing is that he's safe, after what would be an overwhelming experience for anyone, not least a child.

"I would ask that our family are given privacy as we welcome Alex back, so we can make this process as comforting as possible."

Is is thought Alex had been living an "alternative" lifestyle with his mother and grandfather. Picture: PA

It is thought Alex had been living an "alternative" lifestyle with his mother, then 38, and grandfather, then 59, across Spain, Morocco and France while he was missing at 11-years-old.

French assistant public prosecutor Antoine Leroy said Alex did not describe the group in the mountains as a "sect" but was instead "talking of a spiritual community".

He continued: "The mother experienced a sort of fear of solar panels, so they were travelling from house to house with solar panels.

"They only used car-sharing, they didn't have their own vehicle."

Mr Leroy added: "What I'm describing is what happened in Morocco, in Spain and in France - it was always the same way of living."

Alex, who has been missing since 2017, left his mother and their 'spiritual community' in France's Pyrenees mountains after she told him they had to go to Finland.

His mother does not have parental guardianship of the now 17-year-old and her current location is unknow but Mr Leroy said: "It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland as she planned."

More follows