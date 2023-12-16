Breaking News

British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance

16 December 2023, 21:37 | Updated: 16 December 2023, 22:08

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

British teenager Alex Batty has now returned to the UK after being located in France six years following his disappearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alex Batty, who was found in France six years after going missing in 2017, has returned to the UK, Greater Manchester Police has said.

He was accompanied by several British police officers and is set to reunite with his grandmother.

After leaving his mother, Alex then spent four days walking before being found by a delivery driver. Police said Alex walked at night and slept during the day before he was found walking along in the rain in the foothills of the Pyrenees early on Wednesday morning.

His grandmother, Susan Caruana has spent years waiting to be reunited with Alex. The two managed to talk over the phone earlier this week.

His grandmother and legal guardian, Ms Caruana previously said she "can't wait" to see him when he returns.

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.
Alex Batty has now returned to the UK. Picture: Handout

Ms Caruana, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, added on Friday: "I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

"I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can't wait to see him when we're reunited.

"The main thing is that he's safe, after what would be an overwhelming experience for anyone, not least a child.

"I would ask that our family are given privacy as we welcome Alex back, so we can make this process as comforting as possible."

Is is thought Alex had been living an "alternative" lifestyle with his mother and grandfather.
Is is thought Alex had been living an "alternative" lifestyle with his mother and grandfather. Picture: PA

It is thought Alex had been living an "alternative" lifestyle with his mother, then 38, and grandfather, then 59, across Spain, Morocco and France while he was missing at 11-years-old.

French assistant public prosecutor Antoine Leroy said Alex did not describe the group in the mountains as a "sect" but was instead "talking of a spiritual community".

He continued: "The mother experienced a sort of fear of solar panels, so they were travelling from house to house with solar panels.

"They only used car-sharing, they didn't have their own vehicle."

Mr Leroy added: "What I'm describing is what happened in Morocco, in Spain and in France - it was always the same way of living."

Alex, who has been missing since 2017, left his mother and their 'spiritual community' in France's Pyrenees mountains after she told him they had to go to Finland.

His mother does not have parental guardianship of the now 17-year-old and her current location is unknow but Mr Leroy said: "It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland as she planned."

More follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

AC/DC cover art

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘committed as ever’ to war after hostage deaths

The singer already has a number of top 10 hits around Europe.

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'

Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops

Hostages were waving white flag when troops shot them dead, says Israeli army

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

The charges against the defendants included embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office, fraud, witness tampering and extortion.

Cardinal jailed for embezzlement in historic Vatican corruption trial

Former South African president Jacob Zuma

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma denounces ANC

Hijacked Ship MV Ruen

Indian navy monitors bulk carrier believed to have been hijacked by pirates

The golden rooster is craned up to the top of the Notre Dame cathedral spire

Notre Dame Cathedral’s new rooster installed on landmark’s spire

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Vatican court convicts and jails cardinal over corruption scandal

Italian PM Meloni Hosts 'Atreju 2023' Conservative Political Festival In Rome

Rishi Sunak warns of migrant threat 'overwhelming' European countries as UK and Italy agree to fund Tunisia plan

Tom Lockyer

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch as Premier League game vs Bournemouth abandoned

Gaynor Lord's husband 'is totally lost' after police found a body

Gaynor Lord: 'No indications of any third-party involvement' found on body during search for missing woman

Around 100 protesters gathered outside the home of the Israeli ambassador to the UK.

Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside home of Israeli ambassador to the UK as Gaza crisis intensifies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eylon Levy said the three hostages being killed by the IDF was a 'tragedy'

Israel says IDF killing hostages was 'unspeakable tragedy' but vows to press on with 'unrelenting pressure on Hamas'
Vladimir Putin

Supporters formally nominate Vladimir Putin for Russian presidential election

Police are said to have missed an opportunity to send Alex Batty home

'Kidnapped' British teen Alex Batty to fly back home today, six years after being taken to 'spiritual commune'
Market Place, where the crash took place

Murder arrest after man killed by van that crashed into group of people in Derbyshire

The three Israeli hostages killed by the IDF

Israeli hostages mistakenly shot dead 'against rules of engagement' by IDF while 'shirtless and waving white flag'
HMS Diamond has shot down a drone

Royal Navy destroyer shoots down drone targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea, Grant Shapps says
Notre Dame's new rooster

New rooster set to take pride of place atop spire of Notre Dame Cathedral

Protests erupted after news emerged that the three hostages were killed by the IDF

Protests erupt after IDF kill three Israeli hostages 'mistakenly identified as threat' in Gaza
Police are said to have missed an opportunity to send Alex Batty home

Police 'missed an early chance to send Alex Batty home' after he 'tried to enrol in school' - but no-one recognised him
Heavy rain is expected to fall this weekend

Eight inches of rain to fall in huge downpour this weekend, as Met Office issues amber warning amid 'danger to life'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit