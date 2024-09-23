British tourist, 56, fighting for his life after attempting to jump into swimming pool from holiday villa balcony

British tourist, 56, fighting for his life after jumping into swimming pool from holiday villa balcony. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A British tourist is fighting for his life after attempting to jump from the balcony of his villa into the swimming swimming pool below during a holiday to Cyprus.

The 56-year-old tried to make the 10ft jump from the balcony ledge into the pool below over the weekend as he relaxed with a group of friends.

But instead, the man found himself colliding with the concrete paving below after slipping while attempting to make the jump.

The man, who was stying at the villa in Pegeia, Cyprus, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

May 2024 - Large villa over looking the sea near Pegeia, Pathos in Cyprus. Picture: Alamy

According to reports in The Sun, the man was transferred by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Department of Pafos General Hospital.

The man was admitted to Intensive Care were he remains following his injuries.

According to local media, the man was staying in the villa with the group of friends when the accident took place over the weekend.

It comes just three weeks after a British girl, 15, fell from a balcony in Majorca on the second day of her holiday.

Swimming Pool No Jumping Warning Signs Closeup Photo. Picture: Alamy

The teen, who has not been identified, was placed in an induced coma by doctors after her fall at the start of the month.

The girl was trying to climb from one balcony to another when she slipped and fell from the first floor of the hotel, resulting in severe head injuries.

Recent weeks have also seen another Brit rushed to hospital after falling 15ft from his hotel balcony in Majorca after an argument with friends.

The man was left “seriously injured” during the incident, with reports suggesting he landed on his head causing horrendous injuries.