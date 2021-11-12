Breaking News

British troops deploy to Poland as migrant confrontation with Russia worsens

By Will Taylor

British troops have deployed to Poland to "address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border".

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said a unit had been dispatched as tensions at the two nations' frontier soared, with Minsk accused of trafficking thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the edge of the EU.

Some of the blame has been attributed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, a staunch supporter of the authoritarian regime in Belarus who holds sway over the government there. Minsk has been accused of encouraging the migrants to go to the EU's border in retaliation for sanctions.

The MoD said: "The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies.

"A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following an agreement with the Polish government to explore how we can provide engineering support to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border."

It is understood the deployment is limited to that engineering support.

