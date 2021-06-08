British woman saved by twin sister during crocodile attack in Mexico

8 June 2021, 14:25 | Updated: 8 June 2021, 16:13

The twins were taken to the lagoon, where the attack happened, by an unlicensed tour guide.
The twins were taken to the lagoon, where the attack happened, by an unlicensed tour guide. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

A British woman was rescued by her twin sister when she was attacked by a crocodile in a lagoon in Mexico.

Melissa Laurie, 28, was saved when her sister, Georgia, went to protect her from the crocodile.

She punched the reptile in the head multiple times, but it continued to attack.

Georgia found her sister face-down in the water minutes later and tried to take her back to the boat but the crocodile attacked again, their father said.

She continued to fight her way out until she finally got away with her sister.

Following the incident, the pair were taken to hospital, Georgia with hand injuries and Melissa in a medically-induced coma to prevent the infection of her injuries.

The girls' mother said: "Melissa is alive, but we don't know if her injuries are life-threatening or not.

"She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don't know if she has a punctured lung or not."

Read more: China’s wandering elephants become global stars

Read more: China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Hana, Melissa and Georgia's elder sister, said she was "very proud" of her sister and her actions.

"Georgia's OK, she's tired, she's really stressed. I think she's really frightened but she is awake and has got some wounds on her hands.

"Melissa's still in an induced coma."

The sisters were volunteering with animals in the country and went for a swim in their break when they were attacked.

They had booked a tour guide through the hostel they were staying at and later discovered he was not licensed and had taken them to a swimming location that was not recommended.

"He's an unlicensed tour guide and according to someone on a Mexican Facebook page he's been doing it for a while, doing illegal tours in unsafe, unregistered areas," Hana said.

The family are trying to find a way to fly over to Mexico and support the twins, but said it is more difficult due to the cost and Mexico being placed on Britain's amber list.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico, and are in contact with the local authorities."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andy Burnham has called for surge vaccinations in more areas to tackle the Delta variant

Andy Burnham calls for 'surge vaccinations' in the North West as Delta variant spreads
A group of major websites, including the New York Times and Buzzfeed, have crashed

Major websites including GOV.UK and Amazon return after 'wider internet outage'
Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic imitates taking pictures as he sits the court room in The Hague (Peter Dejong/AP)

Ex-Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic’s convictions upheld by UN appeals judges
French President Emmanuel Macron (Lionel Bonaventure/AP)

French president Emmanuel Macron slapped in face during visit to town
E-scooters can only be used in places where people can ride bicycles, such as roads and cycle lanes, not on pavements

Law breaking e-scooter riders face £300 fine as part of police crackdown
Mr Macron was hit during the visit.

Two arrested after Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face during official visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt: NHS staff burnout ultimately will affect patient care

NHS burnout: Jeremy Hunt explains the long term 'failure' of the Government
The internet outage

The world's biggest internet crash: how it happened

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

'Life sentence should mean life': Libby Squire's mother gives take on Pitchfork release

'Life should mean life': Libby Squire's mother gives take on Pitchfork release
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid
James was speaking to the NHS district nurse

Nurse lays bare the shocking levels of abuse she has received while trying to work

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London