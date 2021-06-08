British woman saved by twin sister during crocodile attack in Mexico

By Emma Soteriou

A British woman was rescued by her twin sister when she was attacked by a crocodile in a lagoon in Mexico.

Melissa Laurie, 28, was saved when her sister, Georgia, went to protect her from the crocodile.

She punched the reptile in the head multiple times, but it continued to attack.

Georgia found her sister face-down in the water minutes later and tried to take her back to the boat but the crocodile attacked again, their father said.

She continued to fight her way out until she finally got away with her sister.

Following the incident, the pair were taken to hospital, Georgia with hand injuries and Melissa in a medically-induced coma to prevent the infection of her injuries.

The girls' mother said: "Melissa is alive, but we don't know if her injuries are life-threatening or not.

"She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don't know if she has a punctured lung or not."

Hana, Melissa and Georgia's elder sister, said she was "very proud" of her sister and her actions.

"Georgia's OK, she's tired, she's really stressed. I think she's really frightened but she is awake and has got some wounds on her hands.

"Melissa's still in an induced coma."

The sisters were volunteering with animals in the country and went for a swim in their break when they were attacked.

They had booked a tour guide through the hostel they were staying at and later discovered he was not licensed and had taken them to a swimming location that was not recommended.

"He's an unlicensed tour guide and according to someone on a Mexican Facebook page he's been doing it for a while, doing illegal tours in unsafe, unregistered areas," Hana said.

The family are trying to find a way to fly over to Mexico and support the twins, but said it is more difficult due to the cost and Mexico being placed on Britain's amber list.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico, and are in contact with the local authorities."