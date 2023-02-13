British war planes on standby '24/7' to shoot down Chinese spy balloon says Rishi Sunak

British Typhoon fighter jets remain on standby '24/7' to shoot down possible Chinese spy balloons, the Prime Minister today confirmed.

It comes as Rishi Sunak refused to confirm whether any other incidents of unidentified objects had been reported in UK airspace, after Transport Minister Richard Holden's comments suggesting it was "possible".

The news follows four instances of unidentified objects being spotted over the US and Canada in recent days - the first of which China claimed was an 'out of control' weather balloon.

Now, in an attempt to quell concerns over the increased number of unidentified objects entering international airspace, the PM said the UK is "well prepared" for such an event.

He added the UK is protected by a quick reaction alert force should an unidentified object drift into UK territory.

Mr Sunak said: "I want people to know that we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe.

"We have something called the quick reaction alert force which involves Typhoon planes, which are kept on 24/7 readiness to police our airspace, which is incredibly important."

"I can't obviously comment in detail on national security matters, but we are in constant touch with our allies and, as I said, we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe."

After US jets shot down the Chinese 'spy balloon' off the US coast on February 4, jets were then scrambled to a "car-sized" object flying off the coast of Alaska, followed by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau allowing US jets to shoot down a further unidentified object flying high over northern Canada.

In the latest incident, US fighter jets shot down an "unidentified object" over Lake Huron on Sunday, marking the fourth such object in recent weeks.

When pressed on whether any previous incidents of objects in UK airspace had been recorded, the Prime Minister added: "As I said, I wouldn't comment in detail on security matters but people should be reassured that we have all the capabilities in place to keep the country safe."

It followed comments from the Transport Minister who labelled China a “hostile state” and flagged that the UK needed to be “robust” in its response to such violations.

It coincides with comments made by Defence Minister Ben Wallace, who said that the "UK and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security".