British dog groomer, 40, dies after gastric band surgery in Turkey - as heartbroken family pay tribute

Hayley Butler. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A British woman has died after travelling to Turkey for gastric band surgery, with her heartbroken family paying tribute.

Hayley Butler, 40, is believed to have died following complications with the weight-loss procedure once she had returned in the UK.

The surgery involves cutting away part of the stomach and leaving behind a 'sleeve' to limit appetite.

Ms Butler, who ran dog grooming salon Diva Dogs in Norwich, flew to Turkey for the procedure at the end of September. She returned home but died on October 24.

Flowers have since been left outside her business, along with an announcement of her death.

"Our founder and owner, Hayley who poured her heart and soul into Diva Dogs and created a warm, welcoming space for our community and their dogs, has devastatingly passed away on the 24th October 2024," the statement read.

"For years, the salon was not only a safe place for our dogs, but for friendships, laughter, and countless memories.

"The legacy Hayley leaves behind is one of passion, creativity, and kindness that touched everyone who walked through these doors.

"Hayley will be forever grateful for the support, loyalty, and love that each of you has shown over the years.

"As we close this chapter, we ask for your understanding for her family and friends and ask for your thoughts as we navigate through this difficult time."

Ms Butler's family paid tribute to her, with her mother, Gillian Moore, saying: "Hayley was the most happy-go-lucky, caring person - she was always worrying about other people.

"I am heartbroken. She was my soul mate, my friend and my rock.

"My life will never be the same without her."

Speaking to MailOnline, she added: "There is a lot I could say – but I want to bury her first. I want to get justice for her."

Ms Butler revealed on her business Facebook page that she was going away on September 23 but did not say that she was having surgery.

Her post said: "Hi!! Just to let everyone know I’m now off until the 14th October.

"I won’t have my diary with me when I’m away so I’ll reply to any message when I return on the 14th October! See you all soon!"

In an update on October 12, her mother said: "On behalf of Hayley: We need to let you know that Hayley won’t be available for the foreseeable period, and until further notice.

"Hayley will make you all aware upon return to work, but until then, we ask you to please respect our privacy, and withhold from contacting us during this time. Thank you, Hayley’s Mum."