British woman, 28, dies during gastric band surgery in Turkey as heartbroken boyfriend pays tribute to his 'angel'

Tributes have been paid to Shannon Bowe. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A British woman has died while undergoing gastric band surgery in Turkey, with her devastated boyfriend paying tribute to his "angel".

Shannon Bowe, 28, passed away at the weekend during the weight loss procedure, which sees a band added around the stomach to limit food consumption.

She is understood to have travelled to Turkey for the surgery but it is unclear which facility she went to or what the complications were that led to her death.

Ms Bowe's friends and family have said they are "devastated" over the loss.

Her boyfriend, Ross Stirling, wrote in a social media post: "Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always."

A source said "everyone is totally devastated" to learn of her passing and Facebook has been flooded with tributes to Ms Bowe, according to MailOnline.

They said: "Shannon was one of the kindest people I knew and she would do anything for anyone. She was the life and soul of a party. It is so sad.

"These operations obviously are risky, but it is so rare you hear of this happening. Everyone is finding it really hard to believe she is no longer with us.

"She did not have any travel insurance and her family are now going to have to pay thousands of pounds to bring her back home.

"This is the last thing they need to worry about."

Shannon Bowe was only 28 years old. Picture: Social media

Ms Bowe's aunt paid tribute saying: "My beautiful niece Shannon there are no words just heartbreak & grief.

"Life can be so cruel. My love and thoughts go out to Jackie & all her family and friends who loved Shannon so dearly!

"She was a beautiful funny crazy girl who will always live in my heart."

A friend wrote: "Sad to see the news of Shannon Bowe thoughts with all friends and family."

Someone else added: "Such a sad time to learn of the passing of such a beautiful young soul.

"You always had the brightest spirit be it in the pub or when I saw you at work your smile was infectious & lit up even the darkest of days. Rest easy now Angel you have gained your wings."

Shannon Bowe died during gastric band surgery. Picture: Social media

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities."