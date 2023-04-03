Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale fired 152 rounds after months plotting massacre and studying mass murderers

3 April 2023, 21:12 | Updated: 3 April 2023, 21:25

Nashville shooter Audrey Hale comp
Shooter Audrey Hale, 28, was believed to be a former student of the Covenant School. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By James Hockaday

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale spent months studying and planning to “commit mass murder”, police have said.

The lone attacker fired more than 150 rounds at the Covenant School on March 27 - armed with armed with two assault rifles, a handgun and “significant ammunition”.

Three nine-year-old students - Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney - were killed during the massacre at the private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Staff members Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill were also murdered before police officers killed Hale.

Read more: 'Taken too soon': Tributes to 18-year-old ambushed and stabbed to death while riding taxi

A still image from surveillance video provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows mass shooting suspect AUDREY ELIZABETH HALE, 28, a former Covenant School student
Surveillance footage shows Audrey Hale in the Covenant School. Picture: Alamy

In details released by Metro Nashville Police a week on from the incident, investigators said they found detailed plans in journals found in Hale’s bedroom and car.

Police are yet to establish a motive for Hale, 28, a former Covenant School student who identified as a transgender man.

Investigators said the writings in Hale’s journals will “remain under careful review by the MNPD and by the FBI’s Behavioural Analysis Unit - based in Quantico, Virginia".

They added: "The motive for Hale's actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit.

"It is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers.

"The investigation shows that Hale fired a total of 152 rounds (126 5.56 rifle rounds and 26 nine millimeter rounds) from the time she shot her way into the school until she was killed by police."

Read more: Celebrity private detective granted 'power of attorney' over woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale
Police are yet to establish a motive but are studying journals and plans found in Hale's home. Picture: Social media

Last week MNPD chief John Drake said Hale was under the care of a doctor for an “emotional disorder”.

He said police found seven firearm’s at Hale’s home, adding that his parents thought he only had one gun which he had sold.

The police chief also revealed that a map of the school grounds and a "manifesto" had been found at Hale's home.

He told a press conference: “There’s right now a theory that we may be able to talk about later but it’s not confirmed, and so we’ll put that out as soon as we can.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on Monday (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe

Nigel Lawson has died aged 91

Former Chancellor Nigel Lawson dies aged 91 as PM leads tributes hailing him an 'inspiration'

People were left waiting for around 18 hours in Dover

Brits warned of Easter Bank Holiday travel chaos as ‘significant’ contingency plans put in place after Dover delays

Abby Zwerner

Teacher shot by six-year-old pupil files multimillion-dollar lawsuit

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio gives evidence in Fugees rapper Michel’s money-laundering case

The first moon crew in 50 years -three Americans and one Canadian - was introduced during a ceremony in Houston (Josh Valcarcel/Nasa via AP)

Nasa names crew for moon mission

Flowers and a poster with a photo of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Donald Trump

Trump set to travel to New York for arraignment

Jamie Meah, 18 and scene of killing in Brentwood Terrace, Armley, Leeds

'Taken too soon': Tributes to 18-year-old ambushed and stabbed to death while riding taxi

Trump heads to New York

Donald Trump leaves Mar-a-Lago home for New York ahead of arraignment

Emergency services received reports of the studio on fire this afternoon.

Lord of the Rings cast and crew forced to evacuate as huge blaze sets studio alight mid-production

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's family have said they hope the schoolgirl's killer is "haunted" the by death of a "scared nine-year-old' for rest of his life.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's family hopes Thomas Cashman 'haunted' by killing 'scared nine-year-old' for rest of his life

Here's how the Royal Mail deliveries times are affected by the Easter weekend

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Philip Schofield with brother Timothy, and Timothy Schofield hiding his face outside Exeter Crown Court

Phillip Schofield disowns paedophile brother Timothy after he's convicted of sexually abusing boy

Supermarket opening times vary over Easter weekend

Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda open?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thomas Cashman said his trial had become a 'circus' after he was found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel

How Olivia's killer 'disrespected' her family - refusing to come to court because 'CPS sang We Are The Champions'
Harry stayed in Frogmore Cottage, according to reports

Prince Harry stayed in Frogmore Cottage 'for one last night' during surprise trip to UK for court date
Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has spoken out after being impersonated by a "crypto trading expert" with a blue-ticked Twitter profile, as he warned followers over the bogus account.

Martin Lewis fury after over blue-ticked 'crypto trading expert' impersonator on Twitter

Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials

Nato countries eye more help for Ukraine, with no peace deal in sight

Marlene Schiappa is appearing in Playboy

Emmanuel Macron's 'top feminist' shocks Cabinet colleagues by doing Playboy interview even as France rocked by riots
Thomas Cashman, Olivia Pratt-Korbel and girl's family outside Manchester Crown Court

Cowardly drug dealer who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, refuses to face victim’s family as he's jailed for 42 years
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Finland to join Nato military alliance this week, chief says

Ailish Walsh, pictured, was murdered by her boyfriend last December while carrying his child.

Man admits to stabbing pregnant girlfriend 40 times with scissors in 'exceptionally brutal' attack
Milo Djukanovic

Political novice ousts veteran in Montenegro presidential vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer
Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit