British woman killed in horror bike crash in Italy named as govt scientist - as tributes pour in for 'kindest' daughter

Susannah Boddie, 27, hit her head on the bike path alongside Lake Garda. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A British woman who was killed in a horror bike crash in Italy has been named as Susannah Boddie, a lead government scientist during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Susannah hit her head on "particularly impervious" part of the cycling path alongside Lake Garda in Italy while on a dream cycling holiday with her husband.

Her family has paid tribute to Susannah, labelling her as the "the most wonderful daughter".

"Susannah lived life to the full and had achieved so much in her short life. She crammed in more into her life than you would have thought possible," a family statement read.

They added that Susannah was "loveliest, kindest person who always inspired and cared for others".

"She was the most wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter, and friend you could ever wish for and her memory will continue to inspire us in all we do."

'Susannah was an incredible scientist and an inspiring sportswoman', a Downing St spokesperson said. Picture: Facebook

It has since emerged that Susannah was a lead health data scientist at 10 Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.

She offered important advice to the government in this role.

Susannah and her husband were on a dream holiday in Italy when the tragic accident occurred.

She is believed to have just finished a tour of the Dolomites together when the crash took palce, Il Giorno reports.

Susannah was wearing a helmet but the fall was described as "violent".

Susannah was a lead scientist during the Covid pandemic. Picture: Facebook

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "Susannah was an incredible scientist, an inspiring sportswoman, a loved and admired colleague and friend to those at No10 and many others within the civil service.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."

A police spokesman said: "The circumstances are still being investigated and officers are preparing a report."