Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues 'danger to life' warning as strong winds and heavy rain lash UK

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues amber weather alert as strong winds and heavy rain set to lash UK. Picture: Alamy / Met Office

By Jacob Paul

Brits are bracing for Storm Darragh, with the Met Office issuing an amber alert weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Large parts of the UK are set to be affe​​cted, but northern and western parts of the country are set to be hit by the strongest wind gusts on Saturday.

Heavy rain will begin from Thursday night, with 20-30mm forecasted to fall widely across the UK. The worst affected areas could receive anywhere between 50-60mm of rainfall over the course of the storm.

Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 80mph in some parts of the western coast.

Jason Kelly, a Met Office Chief Forecaster, said : “Storm Darragh is an evolving system and will bring several hazards, including wind gusts of up to 70-80mph around western coasts, especially from Devon and Cornwall to southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Wind speeds in inland areas will be slightly reduced with maximum gusts expected to reach 60-70mph.”

#StormDarragh has been named and is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Friday and through the weekend #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xqPH9hvqxs — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2024

Kelly also warned there will be a period of unsettled weather before the storm hits.

He added: “Today we will see bouts of heavy rain and squally winds moving eastwards across the UK with the bulk of the rain moving away from the UK by late evening.

“Tonight, will remain largely dry with clear skies ahead of Storm Darragh which will begin to impact Northern Ireland Friday evening.”

Read more: Health chiefs issue rare amber alert for cold weather as temperatures set to plummet

Read more: Astonishing moment have-a-go hero fights off knife-wielding robber with cardboard tube

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Very strong winds across Northern Ireland associated with #StormDarragh



Saturday 0300 – 2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KpFwKTnCaJ — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2024

Drivers have been urged to proceed with caution.

Dale Hipkiss, Duty Manager at National Highways, said: “If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads.

“If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible. It’s also a good idea for drivers to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”