Brits finally to get some sun after washout weekend saw much of the UK hit with wet weather

The UK is set to get some warmer weather this week. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

British people are finally set to see some sun this week after a wet weekend, although temperatures will remain "a little bit on the cool side," for the first week of the school summer holidays.

Much of the weekend was rainy for large parts of the UK, although Londoners enjoyed some warm weather on Sunday.

But last two days of the fourth Ashes test match in Manchester were rained off, with England's cricketers having to accept a draw.

Several festivals including bluedot and Tramlines were also forced into making last-minute adjustments to cope with the conditions.

But much of the UK will see "an improving picture" for weather this week, although forecasters warned that the weather could remain unsettled.

The last two days of the fourth Ashes test were rained off. Picture: Getty

Dan Stroud, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "We've got a band of rain clearing southwards tomorrow.

"There are likely to be some heavy, potentially thundery bursts across the south and south-east during the course of the morning, but sunny spells and showers already around elsewhere will push right across the whole country during the course of the afternoon, so it is an improving picture.

"Temperatures will be "a little bit on the cool side" at around or slightly below average, the forecaster said.

Mr Stroud added: "Probably the better days of the week are going to be Tuesday and Friday, again with a focus on sunshine and showers.

Some warmer weather is set to arrive in the UK. Picture: Alamy

"We have a band of cloud and rain quickly moving in from the south and west on Wednesday. There is a risk of some coastal gales developing across parts of Devon and Cornwall into Thursday, so it's looking like a rather unsettled middle chunk of the week."

Looking further ahead to the rest of July and into the start of August, Mr Stroud said that the weather would remain changeable, but conditions could improve in the second week of next month.