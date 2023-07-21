Nearly one month’s worth of rain to drench UK this weekend, Met Office warns

21 July 2023, 09:28

Forecasters are warning of up to a month's worth of rain falling this weekend
Forecasters are warning of up to a month's worth of rain falling this weekend

By Asher McShane

The Met Office has warned a month’s worth of rain is going to soak the UK this weekend as the summer holidays get under way.

Large parts of the country are going to be hit by downpours this weekend with warnings of ‘long periods’ of heavy rain.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall over Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, according to the medium-term forecast. The average rainfall for the UK for July is 82.5mm.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said there will be a bright start to Saturday before persistent and heavy rain moves in for “much of the UK” for the rest of the day.

He said temperatures will be around the mid teens for most of Saturday.

Most of the UK will face a “damp day” on Saturday before more showers come in on Sunday.

Grim weather in Sheerness, Kent, UK. 20th July, 2023
Grim weather in Sheerness, Kent, UK. 20th July, 2023

“Northern Scotland is where you want to be if you want some sunny spells,” the Met Office said. The area will see a bright day with temperatures of around 17C (63F) to 18C (64F) and will 'largely' avoid the rain.

Ellie Wilson, meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “Friday will see a dry and bright start for much of the UK, with cloud and showers bubbling up into the afternoon - these heaviest across northern parts of England.

“It will be turning increasingly showery across Northern Ireland with outbreaks of rain through the afternoon.”

“Saturday will be very wet and we could see some travel disruption, there's going to be quite a lot of rain around, it's something we're keeping an eye on.

“Sunday will be turning more showery and a risk of thunderstorms in places but more brightness compared to Saturday and feeling a bit warmer.

“The start of next week will see the same continuation of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, reaching the low 20s in the south and east.”

Heading into next week, the Met Office says the weather will be ‘unsettled’ Sunday and Monday with further showers or longer spells of rain, that will be heavy at times.

Tuesday will be drier but still with the possibility of some heavy showers.

Congress Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy Jr denies making antisemitic comments

