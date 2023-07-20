When will warmer weather return to the UK? Met Office makes new forecast for August

The UK may seem some slightly warmer weather in August. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Summer in the UK might not be a total washout after all as new predictions suggest warmer weather could return next month.

While Europe grapples with soaring temperatures and warnings of record-breaking 50C highs, the UK’s start to summer has been less than underwhelming.

With rain, clouds and thunderstorms and more recent forecasts for the country to be hit by a month’s worth of rain in just 48 hours this weekend.

But not all hope is lost, as Brits get ready for the summer holidays, new predictions suggest mid-August could see the return of some warmer weather.

While the temperatures aren’t likely to mirror those across Europe, over the next week, London is expected to see temperatures average between 20C-23C. While Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will see temperatures in the high-teens.

The start of August is still set for heavier rainfall than normal for the time of year, but by the middle of the month, the Met Office has said temperatures will be a “little warmer”.

Temperatures could get slightly warmer towards mid-August in the UK. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “There is no indication in the forecast that the Mediterranean heatwave will move north to impact UK weather, in fact the UK outlook remains unsettled and the European heat is moving Eastwards.

“Our long range outlook references the chance of more settled conditions moving in to the UK by the middle of August.”

Between 4-18 August, the Met forecast: “Temperatures are generally expected to be around average for the time of year, perhaps becoming a little warmer by the end of this period.”

The sudden shift in weather came as a shock to Brits after the UK’s scorching June weather – including a record-breaking 40C.

Grahame Madge of the Met Office said temperatures are not forecast to reach 40C again.

“There is no forecast signal for temperatures to reach last year’s threshold this year,” he said.

“The chance of reaching 40C is around one per cent, so it is unlikely in any given year, but of course, it remains feasible.”

The UK’s recent washout weather is the result of the southern shift of the Jet Stream that has pushed the high pressure southwards across this region has also led to low pressure systems being directed into the UK, bringing more unsettled and cooler weather.