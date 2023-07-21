Brits finally set to bask in sunshine but will have to wait until the last week of the summer holidays

21 July 2023, 15:15

It has been a rubbish summer so far
It has been a rubbish summer so far. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits will finally get a chance to bask in the sunshine and heat...at the end of the summer.

Much of the UK has been subject to unsettled conditions for the most part of the summer, with spells of cloud, rain and even thunderstorms.

This pattern is likely to continue or the rest of the month and also define the first couple of weeks of August.

A long range forecast from the Met Office reads: "Cloud, rain and stronger winds spreading across the country at the start of this period, although the far north of the UK could remain brighter and possibly showery.

"Rain is likely to be heavy for some, especially in the west, and could be rather persistent on hills in the west.

"Once this clears, scattered showers and brighter conditions are expected to resume, with the period as a whole then continuing broadly changeable with a mix of these showers, some sunshine, and further more unsettled periods with rain."

Finally! Some sun...in August
Finally! Some sun...in August. Picture: Getty

While August is unlikely to get off to a great start, do not worry, the sunshine will come - even if it is right at the end of summer.

The Met Office says: "By the middle of the month, more settled conditions are likely, causing the showery regime to be reduced.

"Temperatures are generally expected to be around average for the time of year, perhaps becoming a little warmer by the end of this period."

Read More: When will warmer weather return to the UK? Met Office makes new forecast for August

Read More: Another month of rain: New Met Office forecast dampens hope of better weather in August - while Europe bakes in 45C

It comes as much of Europe remains gripped by the third heatwave of the summer, including Spain, Italy, and Greece.

There have been warnings temperatures could reach record highs, with the current record being held by Italy in 2021 (48.8C).

The southern shift of the Jet Stream that has pushed the high pressure southwards across Europe has also led to low pressure systems being directed into the UK, bringing more unsettled and cooler weather.

Meanwhile, extreme temperatures are also being recorded in the United States and China, where they saw the mercury 50C on Sunday.

