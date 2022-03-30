Brits set for -5C freeze as Met office issues yellow alerts for snow and ice

Snowfall near Stanhope, in Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Forecasters have issued a yellow alert for snow and ice covering a large part of the North East of England and Scotland with temperatures set to drop as low as -5C.

High ground across the UK in the North and Midlands could see nearly an inch of snow.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers the north of Scotland until 10am on Wednesday.

An ice warning extends to the northeast of England and Yorkshire and the Humber from 8pm until 10am on Thursday.

The Met Office is warning of hazardous driving conditions in affected parts of the country.

Forecasters have issued an alert over icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths which could lead to accidents and injuries.

Car, bus and train journey times could also be affected by the snowfall.

A Met Office weather map predicts temperatures could drop to as low as -5C in parts of northern Scotland in the early hours of Wednesday. Some rural parts of Scotland could drop as low as -8C.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Cold and unsettled weather is taking charge over much of the UK this week, as cold air is drawn in from the north and brings with it the risk of rain, sleet and snow.

“Although there’s still some uncertainty on the exact positioning of snow showers, the trend is for a mix of sleet and snow to fall as a cold front moves from the north to the south from late on Tuesday through to Thursday morning.

"Some clear spells are still around later in the week, with the best of any sunshine likely to be in the south and west of the UK, albeit feeling cold compared to last week.”