‘Know your limits’: Brits heading to the Euros this summer warned against drinking ‘too much German beer’

Know your limits this summer, Brits have been warned. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Brits heading to watch England play in the Euros in Germany this summer have been issued with a strong warning about the European nation's 'strength of beer'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This year's European Championships will take place between June 14 and July 14 in Germany, with England one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Those travelling across the continent have been issued with a strong travel warning by the Foreign Office, who have advised fans that German beer "can be stronger" than British pints.

Germany has a more relaxed policy on drinking at sporting events. Picture: Getty

"Beer can be stronger than in the UK, so drink responsibly, know your limits and respect local laws," FCDO advice reads.

"You may not be let into the stadium if you drink too much."

Read More: England away kit sells more than home shirts after St George's Cross flag row

LBC Views: Forget about the England flag - I’m more bothered about the kit’s price tag

In the UK, the average strength of lager and ale is 4.4 per cent, Drinkaware analysis suggests. In Germany, it sits somewhere between 4.7 per cent and 5.4 per cent.

The Foreign Office expected half a million Brits to travel to the Euros this summer. Picture: Getty

England captain Harry Kane lives in Germany now he plays for Bayern Munich. Picture: Getty

The Government has said it expects around half a million Brits to travel to Germany for the Euros, which will take place across 10 German cities.

England will start their campaign two days after the tournament begins with a match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.