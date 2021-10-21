Murder probe launched as man in his 20s killed following Brixton shooting

21 October 2021, 19:55 | Updated: 21 October 2021, 19:59

The shooting is thought to have taken place in Belinda Road
The shooting is thought to have taken place in Belinda Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 20s was shot in South London.

Officers were called by hospital staff in the area early on Thursday and told that a young man had been admitted with gunshot injuries.

He died later today, and is believed to have got his injuries in Belinda Road, in Brixton, just before 6am.

A crime scene has been in place but no arrests have been made as detectives investigate what happened.

The Met said extra officers will be on patrol in the area and anybody who is concerned can speak to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Met's incident room on 020 8345 3715 or 101 quoting CAD 1151/21Oct.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

